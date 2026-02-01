Mike McCarthy Gets Clear Update on Aaron Rodgers’ Return as Steelers Target Alabama QB

With Mike McCarthy now in place, the Steelers’ front office is evaluating its quarterback options as the next order of business. Principal owner Art Rooney II says that a decision on Aaron Rodgers’ future could be reached in the coming month. Adding to that, an NFL insider has since provided further clarity on the situation.

“I think he will be their starting quarterback, unless he comes to some kind of decision over the next month that he’s just done with football 100 percent,” beat writer Mark Kaboly said Friday on The PM Team. “This is him basically saying he’s coming back without him admitting he’s coming back. What I’ve heard a lot is they’re expecting him to come back…They are under the impression that he still wants to play.”

However, Kaboly believes it’s not a done deal until it’s on paper, especially with players like Aaron Rodgers. Currently, the team has Will Howard and Mason Rudolph as backup options if he doesn’t return.

While Mike McCarthy has given the nod to Howard, the team only spent a sixth-round pick on him. That sort of investment rarely signals a Week 1 starter. And if Rodgers heads back to Pittsburgh in good shape, the Steelers will take him in a heartbeat.

Not only will they again receive an experienced offensive leader, but his presence can be vital for Howard. Both Rodgers and McCarthy had worked together for thirteen years in Green Bay before the team parted ways with the latter in 2018.

So, Rodgers’ deep understanding of McCarthy’s system could be passed down to Howard and other QBs in the room. Plus, it will also take some pressure off the 24-year-old.

Furthermore, the head coach has already shared his thoughts on the future Hall of Famer’s return.

During a recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, McCarthy confirmed he has spoken with Rodgers multiple times. And owner Art Rooney II also admitted to leaving the door open for the 42-year-old. Most recently, the organization set a firm deadline of one month, a far cry from last year, when they allowed Rodgers to decide until April.

As for the Super Bowl champion, he has only sounded vague on the matter.

“Obviously, I’m 42 years old, and I’m on a one-year deal, so you know what the situation is,” Rodgers said before the regular-season finale. “Whenever the season ends, I’ll be a free agent.”

But if those around the Steelers are still right, a reunion in Pittsburgh may be approaching. And if not, the team is already exploring options to deal with its quarterback situation.

The Steelers may go after Alabama QB amid uncertainty on Aaron Rodgers’ future

With the 2026 NFL Draft kicking off on April 23 in Pittsburgh, all eyes are on the home team to see how it utilizes its draft capital. With Over The Cap projecting the Steelers’ cap space to be around $39 million before any roster moves, they enjoy decent flexibility. They could either choose to be conscious or make aggressive decisions if the right opportunity presents itself.

That financial breathing room puts the spotlight squarely on the quarterback position, especially with McCarthy in charge. Mind you, the coach has a reputation for developing young signal-callers. And the draft could tempt him to bring in a promising young talent. According to insider Nick Farabaugh, Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson is emerging as a new prospect for the Steelers.

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Alabama at Georgia Sep 27, 2025 Athens, Georgia, USA Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson 15 looks on before the game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium. Athens Sanford Stadium Georgia USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xBrettxDavisx 20250927_lbm_ad1_012

The player recently recorded a career-best season with 3,567 passing yards and 28 touchdowns, along with only five interceptions. However, there may be two tiny hurdles. LSU’s Garrett Nussmeier is also on the radar, and the team may even seek a wide receiver to bolster the roster. Still, Farabaugh puts his faith in Simpson.

“I think they like Ty Simpson,” he explained on 93.7 The Fan. “I think they like what he does in terms of his accuracy…They like his pre-snap makeup…They like what he does just in terms of how he can just take on a lot offensively, and Mike McCarthy’s offense puts a lot on a QB.”

Meanwhile, drafting a quarterback early could be a bold and potentially divisive decision. It is because this year’s QB class hasn’t lived up to early hype, increasing the risk. Still, Simpson fits the profile of a developmental passer who could thrive under McCarthy’s leadership. Or he can and potentially learn firsthand from Aaron Rodgers, if the veteran returns.