Mike McCarthy Has Double Replacement Ready for Aaron Rodgers as Steelers QB Hits Free Agency – Report

The Pittsburgh Steelers aren’t letting Aaron Rodgers walk away without a fight. But while the organization waits on his decision, head coach Mike McCarthy is already building a contingency plan.

“They’re hoping Rodgers comes back. And if he doesn’t, they would then be prepared to have Will Howard and Mason Rudolph on the roster. They obviously would have to add somebody else. But it’s the reason that I think they don’t feel rushed and compelled to go out and add anybody right now,” ESPN insider Adam Schefter laid it out plainly on ESPN’s Get Up.

In short, Pittsburgh stands optimistic about a reunion, and they have every reason to be. Last year, Rodgers chose the Steelers for one last ride under Mike Tomlin, and he did that, saying it was a soul decision. So, looking at that pattern, and given their 13-year history together in Green Bay, another run with McCarthy doesn’t seem far-fetched at all.

“It is yet another indication that they are waiting for, and maybe expecting, Aaron Rodgers to return to them for the 2026 season,” ESPN’s Dan Graziano said, per Blitzburgh. “The Steelers seem to be operating like a team that knows who’s gonna be playing quarterback. And I think it’s a matter of time before we get a decision on Aaron Rodgers and Pittsburgh.”

But if the veteran doesn’t come back, Pittsburgh won’t hit the panic button. Rather, they will fall back on their backups.

Right now, the quarterback room has Will Howard and Mason Rudolph. Howard is entering his sophomore year and did not play a single snap last season. Rudolph, on the other hand, has six years of pro experience, five of them with the Steelers. He knows the system, but he doesn’t come off as a starter or a franchise quarterback.

So the Steelers will need another quarterback to hold the reins until McCarthy can work his magic and develop Howard for the future, just like he did for Rodgers in Green Bay. But the question is, will Rodgers say yes to the offer?

Aaron Rodgers hits free agency with no rush and no deadline

Aaron Rodgers is officially set to enter free agency tomorrow. He finished his one-year, $13.65 million deal with the Steelers. But entering the next season, Rodgers is reportedly still undecided about his playing status.

One thing is for sure, though. Rodgers, even at 42, is showing that he still has it in him to sling the ball. He wrapped up last season with a 10-6 record, completing 327 of 498 passes for 3,322 yards, throwing 24 touchdowns, and launching a season-long pass of 80 yards. So while he has had talks with the Steelers, he is still contemplating.

“I’ve talked to (Steelers coach) Mike (McCarthy), I’ve talked to (Steelers general manager) Omar (Khan). There’s been no deadline that’s been put in front of me,” Rodgers said on The Pat McAfee Show on March 4. “There’s no contract offer or anything. So there’s nothing I’m having to debate between. I’m a free agent.”

According to Spotrac, Rodgers is a free agent and is projected to land a deal worth $10.56 million per year. But right now, Rodgers is busy spending time with his wife and has denied having any “progressive conversations.”