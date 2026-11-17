The Pittsburgh Steelers are going to need some more depth at wide receiver after their devastating 38-18 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Wide receivers Michael Pittman Jr. and Roman Wilson are sidelined because of injuries, while Aaron Rodgers has been managing the passing game with limitations. Now, head coach Mike McCarthy announced an update that can change the team’s offense.

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“Working through that. Hopeful. Yeah, hopefully those guys can — we can get them out there and get them going, so that’s part of the conversation. Frankly, that’s why I left to come here. So, we’ll get those answers for you as we get ready for practice Wednesday,” McCarthy told reporters Monday.

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McCarthy declined to confirm either receiver’s status, saying the team would have answers after Wednesday’s practice. However, the head coach is positive about the wide receivers’ recovery. Both players on injured reserve have the potential to return to action in Week 11. Their presence can boost the team that has struggled with consistency with their receiving corps.

As the matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles approaches, getting any one of the receivers back can help Rodgers with an additional weapon.

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Pittman got his foot injured, which led him to the injured reserve on October 10. The veteran receiver has missed the Steelers’ last five games, but now his recovery is progressing. Recently, he has resumed running on the treadmill and outdoors in cleats. He is also stretching and warming up alongside the main group practice.

Pittman was one of Pittsburgh’s major offseason additions but appeared in only three games this season. He recorded seven receptions for 89 yards. The team acquired him from the Indianapolis Colts in March, hoping that his experience would strengthen their passing attack alongside DK Metcalf.

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“It’s been tough, the most injuries I’ve had to deal with in my seven years,” Pittman said last week. “It definitely sucks to come to a new team and then be riddled with injuries, so trying to get back out there as fast as possible and prove to this team that I came here to better it and not just sit on the sideline.”

Meanwhile, Wilson is also working towards making a return after he suffered a left-hand injury against the Colts on October 11. He was listed on injured reserve on October 17 and is now eligible to step onto the field. Before his injury, he recorded 14 receptions for 188 yards and two touchdowns across five games.

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According to ESPN’s Brooke Pryor, the two receivers followed different rehabilitation routines. Wilson is working separately alongside other injured reserve players, unlike Pittman, who is warming up in the main group. This could also mean that Pittman’s recovery is likely ahead, although McCarthy still has to confirm both players’ availability against the Eagles.

In their last matchup, Steelers wide receivers combined for just five receptions and 69 yards. Metcalf made 54 of those yards and a touchdown while rookie Germie Bernard failed to record a catch on three targets. The team has been heavily dependent on tight ends Pat Freiermuth and Darnell Washington in its passing game.

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Now it will be determined only on Wednesday’s practice whether Pittman and Wilson are ready to return. McCarthy is hoping its receiving room gets the reinforcement needed. The Steelers must make sure that both players are healthy enough to contribute before making a final decision.