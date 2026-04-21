Mike McCarthy Leaves Door Open on Drafting New QB Amid Ty Simpson Links & Aaron Rodgers’ Uncertainty

Pittsburgh Steelers’ owner Art Rooney II had previously given the timeline he was expecting to see Aaron Rodgers back. While the owner was expecting the QB to be back before the draft, recent reports have suggested his return could take much longer. With less than a week left before draft day, this means head coach Mike McCarthy is probably going to look at other QB options as the uncertainty surrounding Rodgers remains.

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“Oh, definitely. … We speak on it as the most important position in football, and I think it’s always important to try to add to it if you can,” Mike McCarthy said, as per Alan Saunders.

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McCarthy was brought on to replace long-term head coach Mike Tomlin after the Steelers suffered their seventh straight playoff defeat since 2016. With this signing, the Pittsburgh front office also hoped to lure in Rodgers, as the duo had already won a Super Bowl together, and that too against the Steel City in 2011. In the black and yellow, AROD recorded 3,322 passing yards, 24 passing touchdowns, and seven interceptions last season while completing 65.7% of his passes.

Based on this performance, the Steelers’ front office expected an answer first in February and then during free agency. The deadline was then pushed to the NFL draft. However, per recent updates from NFL insider Tom Pelissero, there’s still a cloud of doubt over the 42-year-old’s return.

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“I have no anticipation Aaron Rodgers is going to announce anything prior to the draft,” Pelissero said via The Rich Eisen Show. “I know that Art Rooney II had indicated that they hoped it would be around then. I’ve not been told that. I don’t think that’s really a deadline from the Steelers’ perspective. Really, the important thing for Pittsburgh is having Rodgers there by the time OTAs kick off in mid-May.”

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With this uncertainty, a recent report from Adam Schefter reveals that the Steelers will use second-year quarterback Will Howard as “QB1” during the team’s minicamp, which started on April 20. Howard has received praise from both head coach McCarthy and offensive coordinator Brian Angelichio, based on his college career, as he didn’t feature last season for the Steelers.

“I really enjoy Will,” Angelichio said via 93.7 The Fan, while McCarthy revealed he is “really excited” about Howard and is “anxious to work with him” during his introductory press conference.

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After transferring to Ohio State in 2024, Howard led the Buckeyes to 14 wins and a College Football Playoff National Championship. Howard recorded a 73 percent passing rate while throwing for 4,010 yards, 35 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. Hence, he has the tools to take the starting job in Pittsburgh.

While only time will tell if Howard or the other backup quarterback, Mason Rudolph, will take the Steelers’ QB1 role for the 2026 season, an NFL general manager believes the Pittsburgh front office should draft Alabama signal-caller Ty Simpson with their first-round pick.

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Former NFL GM wants the Steelers to pick Ty Simpson

As the Pittsburgh Steelers enter the 2026 season with a massive question mark at quarterback, the franchise has been advised to select the widely touted second-best signal-caller in the draft, Ty Simpson. The Alabama product is pipped by Indiana Hoosier standout and Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza, who has been considered the consensus number one pick.

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Hence, as the next player in the position, former NFL general manager Mike Tannenbaum believes the Steelers should consider selecting Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson.

“If I’m Pittsburgh, I’ve got to strongly consider him at 21,” Tannenbaum said on Get Up. “Look, we don’t know what Aaron Rodgers is going to do, but even if he was there, he’s going to be 43 in December. You have Will Howard, an unproven sixth-round pick, and Mason Rudolph, who’s a very competent backup. Ty Simpson has a chance to be a good star in the NFL. You have a good defense, albeit aging.”

For the Crimson Tide, Simpson earned an 87.7 overall PFF grade in the 2025 season after throwing for 3,282 yards and 27 touchdowns against four interceptions. He recorded 29 big-time throws and 14 turnover-worthy plays. He also recorded 189 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns.

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With the quarterback dilemma continuing in Pittsburgh ahead of the 2026 NFL draft, the Steel City faithful will be eagerly waiting for GM Omar Khan and Co. to take the right steps to help the franchise get back to Super Bowl contention.