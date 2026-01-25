Mike McCarthy’s Feelings on Steelers QB Confirmed Amid Aaron Rodgers Rumored Return

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Mike McCarthy’s arrival in Pittsburgh was meant to bring stability, but his first move has been to ignite the quarterback conversation by turning his attention to a surprising prospect. With Aaron Rodgers rumors floating around, one name quietly tied to this shift is sixth-round quarterback Will Howard.

Steelers president Art Rooney II made it clear where McCarthy’s head is at. Speaking to Bob Labriola of Steelers.com, Rooney said McCarthy sees something real in Howard.

“He likes Will Howard, thinks Will has tremendous upside, and is looking forward to working with him,” Rooney said.

“Obviously feels like Mason can be a contributor,” he added. “We’ll have to sit down and discuss where Aaron is, if he decides to come back, and whether that all makes sense. I think Mike was very comfortable with the quarterback room and the possibilities with the quarterback room. In particular, the fact that we have a young quarterback on the roster in whom he sees some upside.”

However, liking a player and playing him are two different things. Last season, Howard never saw the field in his rookie season. He sat firmly as QB3 behind Rodgers and Mason Rudolph. Still, that quiet year does not erase what he did before landing in the Steel City. In college football circles, Howard was a star.

He played five full seasons at the college level, which shows patience and growth. First came four years at Kansas State in the Big 12. Then he transferred to Ohio State for the 2024 season. There, he led the Buckeyes to a National Championship while stacking eye-popping numbers.

Howard dominated the Big Ten, leading the conference with 4,010 passing yards and 35 touchdowns on a hyper-efficient 73% completion rate, proving he could handle a big-time offense.

At 6-foot-3, he brings size and toughness. Still, many see him as more of a steady game manager than a pure playmaker. His arm is not elite, but he stayed calm under pressure. And for McCarthy, maybe that upside is enough to keep the conversation alive while the Rodgers rumors keep swelling.

Mike McCarthy influences Aaron Rodgers’ return, insider says

Right now, the biggest question hanging over the Steelers is about Aaron Rodgers. The 42-year-old four-time MVP is weighing a massive choice. He can chase a 22nd NFL season, possibly in Pittsburgh, or walk away after more than two decades. According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the arrival of Mike McCarthy could quietly shape that decision, especially given their long history together with the Green Bay Packers.

“Let’s be clear, the Pittsburgh Steelers hired Mike McCarthy because they believe he was the best coach to take over this team right now. That is why they hired him,” Schefter said to SportsCenter.

“But I also think it doesn’t hurt that there is a relationship with Aaron Rodgers, who still has not made a decision about whether or not to play in 2026. He told the Steelers he wanted to take a good month to decide whether or not he wanted to play. I think most people thought he went to Pittsburgh to play for Mike Tomlin, and with Tomlin gone, that he wouldn’t be back. But the Steelers have always kept open the door for Rodgers.”

Of course, that relationship matters. McCarthy was not just Rodgers’ coach; he was his mentor for more than half of his career. Under McCarthy, Rodgers played some of his best football, including a Super Bowl XLV win in 2010 and MVP seasons in 2011 and 2013.

Before that run, Rodgers spent two seasons backing up Brett Favre during McCarthy’s early years. Their 11 seasons together were a golden era, with Rodgers consistently performing at an elite level, averaging nearly 4,300 passing yards and 33 touchdowns per season under McCarthy’s guidance.

Coming back to the present, this season Rodgers showed that he still has plenty left. Rodgers proved he still has plenty left in the tank last season, putting up a solid 3,322 yards and 24 touchdowns against just seven interceptions, showing he can still effectively lead an offense. Those numbers suggest Rodgers is far from finished, making his potential return a tantalizing prospect for the Steelers.

“The question is whether Rodgers wants to come back. But having a coach who he’s played for before, somebody that he could pick up the system very easily, maybe that entices him to decide to come back and play one more year. That’s up to Aaron Rodgers, and he has not made a decision yet,” he said.

Now, the grind of a 22nd season is the real hurdle. Still, having McCarthy back in the picture clearly gives Rodgers something serious to think about regarding his return to the Steelers.