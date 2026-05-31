Mike McCarthy Makes Desperate Change to Steelers’ Offense to Protect Aaron Rodgers

The Steelers aren’t taking any chances with Aaron Rodgers. As the 42-year-old prepares for what is expected to be the final season of his storied NFL career, Pittsburgh is doing everything it can to ensure its new quarterback stays protected. That process has already begun during OTAs.

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With veteran guard Isaac Seumalo no longer in the picture and Rodgers now leading the offense, Mike McCarthy and offensive line coach James Campen have been reshuffling pieces up front, searching for the combination that can give their star quarterback the protection he needs.

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As reported by ESPN’s Brooke Pryor, the Steelers have experimented with several offensive line combinations through the first two weeks of OTAs. During portions of practice open to the media, Troy Fautanu and Mason McCormick, who spent most of the 2024 and 2025 seasons at right guard, have frequently lined up on the left side. Meanwhile, Dylan Cook, who has experience at left tackle, and Spencer Anderson have primarily worked on the right side of the line.

“They’re gifted athletically, the way they’re wired, very smart players,” McCarthy said, sharing the reasoning behind the move. “I just really wanted to get that left side set and those guys were excited about it, too.”

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For Fautanu and McCormick, this change to the left isn’t a new challenge, as the duo played these positions during their college careers at the University of Washington and South Dakota State, respectively. With this experience, Fautanu, in particular, sounded positive about this change in role while showing willingness to strive in the left tackle role.

“The first day that I took some reps [on the left], obviously it was a little rusty,” Fautanu said, per ESPN. “I haven’t been in the left-hand stance in two years, since probably pre-draft training. But yeah, it’s getting there. Being in a right-hand stance right now, I can do it just like writing with my right hand. I’m not ambidextrous, but if I were to write with my left hand for a year, I’d probably get good at it.”

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Similarly, on the right, Spencer Anderson has opened up about receiving an opportunity to play in a position he is extremely familiar with, as he affirmed, “I feel more comfortable at right” and called the role his “home.”

While these appear to be encouraging signs for the Steelers nation, these shifts from right to left or vice versa aren’t as easy as they could seem. Even new O-line coach James Campen, who returns to coaching after a two-year gap, expressed concern about rushing through these changes.

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“Sometimes, as coaches, we take that for granted,” Campen said, per the Steelers’ YouTube channel. “At times, you say, ‘Well, just go there and put your left hand down.’ Well, try writing left-handed. If you’re right-handed, it’s not as easy as you think.”

Imago Jan 12, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) warms up before an AFC Wild Card Round game against the Houston Texans at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Mike Mccarthy is doing all of it for Rodgers. The two famously teamed up to win Super Bowl XLV with the Packers, defeating the Steelers in the process. However, neither has returned to the NFL’s biggest stage since that championship run but both of them will do all they can to change that narrative this season.

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However, this isn’t the only area of concern for Mike McCarthy and Co.

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Aaron Rodgers and Co. struggle in OTAs

Alongside the O-line, a recent report from the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Ray Fittipaldo reveals the Steelers offense is facing chemistry issues as Aaron Rodgers and the revamped receiving room have struggled to gel in this initial phase of the offseason training. For Mike McCarthy, his receiving room will play a bigger role in getting points on board, as he tends to opt for multiple 11 personnel (one back, one tight end, and three receivers) lineups, which require three or more starting-caliber players at the position.

However, according to Fittipaldo, developing this depth is expected to take time as the wideouts and Rodgers are yet to develop chemistry during these OTAs.

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“I’m just going to be very generic with you, and I will just say Aaron Rodgers and his receivers are still working to get on the same page,” Fittipaldo said during an appearance on 93.7 The Fan’s The Fan Morning Show, via Steelersnation.

While the report didn’t reveal specific names, the spotlight is expected to be on Michael Pittman Jr. and rookie Germie Bernard, the new addition to the Steelers’ WR room. Both players joined the Steelers on the back of elite talent, which could immediately translate into on-field results.

However, with this report, it will be crucial for the pair to quickly adapt to Rodgers and his style of play, as it could jeopardize the Steelers’ chances this upcoming season. Now the focus will be on Mike McCarthy and Co. to iron out these issues quickly and present Aaron Rodgers the best possible chance to push for his second Lombardi Trophy to close out an illustrious career.