Mike McCarthy Makes Move for New WR Amid Talks Around Steelers Trading DK Metcalf

Michael Pittman Jr. appeared to be the final answer to the Pittsburgh Steelers‘ wide receiver problem for the 2026 season, but Mike McCarthy’s hunt to add another weapon to that position is seemingly still on. The franchise is reportedly having a pre-draft visit with three top prospects from college football, with one of them being a wide receiver for UConn.

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“The #Steelers are bringing in three new pre-draft visitors today,” noted journalist Christian Carter on X. “UConn WR Skyler Bell, Miami DB Jakobe Thomas, and BYU LB Jack Kelly.”

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Skyler Bell is set to be one of the top prospects from the 2026 NFL Draft. The wide receiver has five seasons of experience in collegiate football, beginning his career in 2021 with Wisconsin, and eventually, he switched to UConn for the final two years, where his elite production made him stand out above the competition.

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After the 23-year-old moved from Wisconsin to UConn, he began unlocking his full potential, notching 860 receiving yards in 13 games in 2024. He went a step further in the following season, recording 1,278 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns, appearing in 13 games, which has transformed him into one of the leading prospects from this draft. For his remarkable display and career-best last season, he got the All-American honor— a recognition for top-rated football stars in college football.

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Bell’s pro-ready frame, at 6 feet and nearly 200 pounds, allows him to physically dominate defenders, but it’s his explosive athleticism and polished route-running that truly set him apart. His reliable hands were on full display last season with 101 receptions, and his elite leaping ability makes him a constant threat in the red zone.

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He could be a great fit in the system of Mike McCarthy, who prefers quick passes along with a smooth playing style with the ball in his hand. Bell averaged 8.2 YAC per reception in the 2025 season, making him a potentially dangerous offensive weapon for the six-time Super Bowl champions.

Moreover, McCarthy prefers versatility in his wide receivers, where the 23-year-old easily checks the box. He is well-versed in playing both in the slot and wide on the perimeter. With McCarthy reportedly high on Bell’s potential, DK Metcalf’s future with the Steelers now hangs in the balance.

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DK Metcalf might not suit up for the Steelers in 2026

Amid the Steelers’ interest in wide receivers through the draft and the recent trade of Michael Pittman from the Indianapolis Colts, star WR DK Metcalf’s position has become increasingly doubtful this offseason. A rumor of his departure from Acrisure Stadium through trade has been circulating.

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“The Steelers have a strong track record of drafting receivers, and they have three third-round picks this year,” noted Moe Moton of Bleacher Report recently. “Don’t be surprised if Pittsburgh trades Metcalf and drafts a replacement on Day 2.”

The 28-year-old was traded from the Seattle Seahawks to the Steelers last season. As a two-time Pro Bowler, he joined the franchise with a lot of expectations, signing a massive $132 million contract for 4 years.

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However, the WR’s production did not justify his contract price last season, as he had 850 receiving yards from 15 games with only 6 TDs, which was much lower than his average career numbers (1,089). Despite his big contract, he doesn’t have any guaranteed money in his contract at the moment. Trading is seemingly a viable option, prioritizing a younger prospect from this draft.