Mike McCarthy Makes Roster Decision on 5 Free Agents After Steelers’ Backup QB Plan Is Revealed

As the Pittsburgh Steelers prepare for a different era under their new head coach, Mike McCarthy is actively reshaping the team’s roster. With questions surrounding veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ NFL future, McCarthy has been making moves to ensure the roster stays competitive on both sides of the ball. One of his major decisions came this week when McCarthy declined to tender five of his team’s own free agents before the start of the new league year.

The list of restricted free agents who did not receive tenders from the Steelers includes defensive lineman Esezi Otomewo, punter Corliss Waitman, outside linebacker Jeremiah Moon, center Ryan McCollum, and exclusive rights defensive lineman Jacob Slade. However, Otomewo is expected to remain in Pittsburgh – not on a tender but through a separate one-year deal.

Otomewo appeared in 12 games for the Steelers during the 2025 season and recorded nine tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack, and one quarterback hit. Considering his limited but useful role, the Steelers clearly saw enough to bring him back on a cheaper deal rather than tender him.

But by not offering contracts to Waitman, McCollum, Moon, and Slade, the Steelers allowed all four players to enter unrestricted free agency. Does that automatically mean they are done in Pittsburgh? Not necessarily, as the decision simply gives the players the freedom to negotiate with other teams without restrictions.

Had Mike McCarthy wanted to retain the rights to these players as restricted free agents, the Steelers would have needed to offer them at least a one-year tender worth $3.52 million at the lowest level, according to OverTheCap. That tender would have only granted the Steelers the right of first refusal if another team offered the player a contract.

But apart from Otomewo and Waitman, the remaining three free agents had minimal roles, or none at all, for the Steelers during the 2025 season. Paying millions just to retain negotiating rights would have been a questionable use of cap space on Mike McCarthy’s end. By declining the tenders, McCarthy leaves the door open to potentially bring them back later on cheaper contracts.

Waitman can be one of those RFAs whom the Steelers can bring back. In 2025, he served as the Steelers’ starting punter after beating punter Cameron Johnston for the position in training camp. During the 2025 season, Waitman then recorded 62 punts for 2,823 yards. Still, his numbers dipped compared to 2024, when he finished with 65 punts for 3,015 yards. That regression perhaps influenced Mike McCarthy’s decision not to tender him while also re-signing Johnston, creating competition at the punter position heading into the 2026 season.

Meanwhile, McCollum spent the 2025 season as the Steelers’ backup center on a one-year deal worth $1.04 million. Over four seasons in Pittsburgh, McCollum has made three starts, two in the 2024 season and one last year. McCollum has appeared in all the games for the team across the last two seasons, but he logged just 164 offensive snaps during that stretch.

Moon’s situation has been even more turbulent in Pittsburgh. The Carolina Panthers released him in 2025 before the Steelers brought him back midway through last season. Across the past two seasons in Pittsburgh, he played just 128 snaps and recorded 11 tackles. In 2025, he ranked as the Steelers’ fifth edge rusher behind starters Alex Highsmith and T.J. Watt, as well as backups Jack Sawyer and Nick Herbig.

Slade’s time in Pittsburgh has been even more unfortunate. He spent the entire 2024 season on the Steelers’ practice squad and never appeared in a regular-season game. The Steelers later re-signed Slade on a reserve/futures deal in January 2025, but he suffered a season-ending knee injury during training camp and landed on the reserve/injured list before the 2025 season.

However, considering the familiarity that these free agents have with the Steelers, they could return to Pittsburgh later as NFL teams often circle back to familiar depth players once the contract prices drop. And while Mike McCarthy sorts through roster decisions, the Steelers also face a much bigger question at the quarterback position.

What is Mike McCarthy’s backup QB plan in case Aaron Rodgers retires?

The Steelers clearly want to see Aaron Rodgers return for another NFL season and preferably as their starting quarterback in 2026. The potential reunion with his former Green Bay Packers head coach, Mike McCarthy, adds more hope. After all, the two won a Super Bowl together in Green Bay. But what happens if Rodgers decides that age 42 is the right time to step away from the NFL? McCarthy appears to have a plan B in place for that situation.

As per Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reporter Gerry Dulac, the Steelers intend to give their second-year quarterback Will Howard a real opportunity rather than signing another veteran if Aaron Rodgers retires.

Imago January 4, 2026, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA: Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback AARON RODGERS 8 after the NFL, American Football Herren, USA football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Pittsburgh USA – ZUMAg257 20260104_zsp_g257_079 Copyright: xBrentxGudenschwagerx

“He [Howard] is going to get a shot. Their plan, as I stated earlier, is to go all-in on working with him and see what they have,” Dulac revealed via X on March 11.

While it could be a risky move for a team trying to win now, Dulac reported that the Steelers do not plan to draft a QB this year unless they believe a prospect has significantly more upside than Will Howard. If that approach holds, Mason Rudolph would serve as the backup QB behind Howard.

The Steelers drafted Howard 185th overall in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. During his senior year, Howard threw for 4,010 yards, 35 touchdowns, and ten interceptions while adding 226 rushing yards and 7 rushing touchdowns. Most notably, he helped lead the Buckeyes to a national championship in the 2024 season. Howard’s mobility and dual-threat ability make him an intriguing developmental quarterback, and the Steelers clearly see his potential.

“I will say this. I should have mentioned, we’re excited to work with Will,” Steelers general manager Omar Khan said at this year’s NFL Scouting Combine. “Coach McCarthy, he’s talked about how much he liked Will coming out (of college). We watched all the practice tape and seen the progression, and there’s some exciting stuff to see.”

Of course, the Steelers didn’t get much of a chance to evaluate Howard in game action last season, as he was sidelined due to a hand injury. Still, the Steelers coaching staff has had a full year to watch him develop inside the building. But the bigger question is whether Pittsburgh would truly hand the starting job to a young QB so soon.

For now, the Steelers are still waiting on Aaron Rodgers to make his decision. Until then, Pittsburgh remains in a holding pattern and hopes that its next potential starting QB might already be on the roster.