Mike McCarthy Makes Significant Steelers Hiring Decision Amid Attempt to Poach Aaron Rodgers’ Ex-Teammate

After the Steelers handed the reins to Mike McCarthy as the head coach, the franchise has overhauled its coaching team. And the most recent move replaces Danny Smith, who left to join the Buccaneers.

“The Steelers are expected to hire Danny Crossman as their special teams coordinator, per sources,” NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported on February 2. “Crossman, 59, brings over two decades of NFL experience, most recently with the Dolphins. This is a key hire for Mike McCarthy.”

Crossman was let go by the Dolphins after the 2024 season. Still, he offers 24 years of NFL expertise in special teams. He began his coaching career with the U.S. Coast Guard Academy in 1993 before joining the Panthers in 2003. The 59-year-old stayed with Carolina from 2003 to 2009, then moved to Detroit and Buffalo, finally landing with Miami in 2019.

This news about Crossman comes right after reports that the Steelers planned to interview Scott Tolzien for their offensive coordinator role. Tolzien played under McCarthy and shared the same quarterback room as Aaron Rodgers during their time together in Green Bay.

This story is developing; stay tuned!