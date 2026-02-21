Mike McCarthy Makes Surprising Steelers Admission Over Dallas Cowboys, Green Bay Packers Run

Pittsburgh Steelers new head coach Mike McCarthy fields questions during the press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz at Acrisure Stadium on Tuesday, January 27, 2026 in Pittsburgh. Mike McCarthy, a Pittsburgh area native replaces Mike Tomlin who was the Pittsburgh Steelers coach for the 19 season. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUSA PIT2026012707 ARCHIExCARPENTER

Pittsburgh Steelers new head coach Mike McCarthy fields questions during the press conference at Acrisure Stadium on Tuesday, January 27, 2026 in Pittsburgh. Mike McCarthy, a Pittsburgh area native replaces Mike Tomlin who was the Pittsburgh Steelers coach for the 19 season.

The Pittsburgh Steelers made a move that few saw coming when they hired Mike McCarthy to replace Mike Tomlin after 19 seasons. Tomlin posted three straight 10-7 campaigns, yet without a playoff win since 2016. The franchise chose a new path. Now, the new head coach in town offered a candid admission about his time with the Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers and what the Steelers job truly means to him.

“To grow up here in Pittsburgh and think you’re going to be the head coach of the Green Bay Packers and the Dallas Cowboys; I didn’t dream of that,” McCarthy said. “But now, this opportunity just seemed like it was something that I had to do or was meant to be. I never, in my wildest dreams, thought that Mike Tomlin would retire. This was an opportunity, based on history, that I thought was well past me. So when it did become available and the conversations that led up to the interview, I just felt that this was something that was meant to be.”

His words made it clear that returning home to coach the Steelers felt different from anything he had experienced before. After all, the Lombardi Trophies inside the facility sit just miles from 1137 Greenfield Avenue, where he grew up. Although he left Pittsburgh in 1992, his roots never left him. His parents, Joe and Ellen, still live not too far from Greenfield Ave. Therefore, the pull of the Steel City and Acrisure Stadium carried more weight than any other job could.

Meanwhile, his run with the Packers speaks for itself. During his 13 seasons in Titletown, McCarthy guided Green Bay to a 125-77-2 regular season mark and a 10-8 playoff record. Furthermore, the Pack reached the top 10 in scoring nine times, including leading the league in 2011 and 2014.

Then came his stretch with America’s Team. From 2020 through 2024, he led Dallas to three straight 12-win seasons and finished 49-35 overall. The Boys posted elite offensive numbers in multiple years, even though postseason success remained limited at 1-3.

Overall, McCarthy has delivered double-digit wins in 11 of 18 seasons and reached 12 victories six times, one of the best marks in league history. His teams captured six NFC North titles with the Pack and two NFC East crowns in Big D, while reaching four NFC title games.

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy watches action during game featuring the Houston Texans and the Dallas Cowboys on November 18, 2024 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX.

The opportunity may have come later in his career than expected, but for McCarthy, it feels like a full-circle moment.

Mike McCarthy thought he was too old to land the Steelers job

When the Pittsburgh Steelers brought in Mike McCarthy, they broke from a long-standing pattern. For decades, the Steelers leaned on young defensive minds to guide the franchise. This time, however, Steel City turned to a seasoned voice, signaling a clear shift for the Black and Gold at Acrisure Stadium.

After all, Chuck Noll was just 37 when he took over, while Bill Cowher and Mike Tomlin were only 34. In contrast, McCarthy turned 62 in November and arrived with a résumé that spans decades across the league. Still, despite that experience, he later described this return to the Steel City as something that felt destined.

“I never in my wildest dreams thought that Mike Tomlin would retire,” McCarthy said on Wilde and Tausch. “And this was an opportunity based off of history that I thought was well past me. So, when it did come available, in the conversations that led up to the interview, I just felt like this was something that was meant to be.”

After his five-year stint with the Cowboys wrapped up at the end of the 2024 season, McCarthy explored opportunities with other teams. At the same time, he enjoyed a break from the sidelines with his family. Still, his wife encouraged him to keep chasing the game he loves. He interviewed with Pittsburgh on Jan. 21, and just three days later, the Steelers made it official.

He was asked about his age at his introductory press conference.

“I’m just gonna go with the dog years mindset and maybe go with some kind of anti-aging supplementation,” he joked. “I’m loving it, and trust me, I’ve got more than enough energy to go as long as the good lord wants me to.”

Now, Steelers Nation will soon see how that energy translates on Sundays as they anticipate the upcoming season.