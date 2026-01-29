Mike McCarthy Makes Triple Coaching Staff Decision as Steelers Close In on DC

Mike McCarthy is wasting no time in building his coaching staff at the Pittsburgh Steelers. But in the process, he’s not letting go of everyone who has worked under former head coach Mike Tomlin. After taking on the center role, McCarthy has retained three key assistants from Tomlin’s staff. The news comes just as the Steelers inch closer to finding their new defensive coordinator.

“Mike McCarthy is expected to bring back three members of Mike Tomlin’s staff—linebackers coach Scott McCurley, who was on his staff in Dallas; QB coach Tom Arth; and secondary coach Gerald Alexander, per sources,” the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Gerry Dulac tweeted on X.

The move allows Mike McCarthy to capitalize on these coaches’ familiarity with the organization and their knowledge of it while shaping the staff in his own way.

Meanwhile, Dulac also reported that the Steelers are close to naming a new defensive coordinator.

“New Steelers coach Mike McCarthy is close to bringing in Patrick Graham as his defensive coordinator, per sources,” he wrote on X. “Graham, 47, was defensive coordinator the past three seasons with the Raiders. He also served in that role with the Dolphins (2019) and Giants (2020-21).”

This is a developing story…