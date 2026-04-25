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Mike McCarthy Pivots to Drew Allar In Draft After Steelers Owner’s Disappointing Aaron Rodgers Update

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Ishani Jayara

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Apr 24, 2026 | 10:53 PM EDT

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Mike McCarthy Pivots to Drew Allar In Draft After Steelers Owner’s Disappointing Aaron Rodgers Update

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Ishani Jayara

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Apr 24, 2026 | 10:53 PM EDT

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The Pittsburgh Steelers are stuck right now when it comes to their quarterback situation, and it’s getting a little awkward. Aaron Rodgers still hasn’t made up his mind about joining the team, and the delay is forcing head coach Mike McCarthy to start thinking about other options.

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One name that’s quickly coming into the picture is Drew Allar out of Penn State. According to insider Jordan Schultz, the Steelers could take Allar with the 76th pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. And honestly, it makes sense.

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He’s got the size, standing at 6’5″and weighing around 235 pounds, a strong arm, and he’s been pretty reliable. He concluded his college career with over 7,400 yards and 61 touchdowns while keeping interceptions low.

McCarthy hasn’t been shy about how he feels about the team’s quarterback situation, either.

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“I think [quarterback] is a position… we speak on it as being the most important position in football. We want to add to it,” McCarthy told the media on Monday.

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Meanwhile, team owner Art Rooney II thought Rodgers would’ve made a decision by now. Apparently, there were conversations where Rodgers hinted he’d move faster this time around. But with the draft already happening in Pittsburgh, Rooney’s tone has shifted a bit now it’s more like, “we’ll see what happens soon.”

“I don’t know if it’ll be before the draft,” Rooney said. “I think it’ll be soon. Can’t put an exact day on it or anything like that. But yeah, I think it’ll happen soon. One way or the other.”

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Skip Bayless, for example, has been quite critical, saying Rodgers is basically leaving the team hanging. On the other hand, other quarterbacks like Kirk Cousins and Kyler Murray have already found their new homes, which doesn’t exactly help Pittsburgh’s situation.

The is a developing story….

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Ishani Jayara

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Ishani Jayara is an NFL Writer at EssentiallySports, covering the league with a focus on team narratives, season arcs, and the evolving dynamics that shape professional football. Introduced to the sport through friends, what began as casual interest steadily grew into a deep engagement with the game, guiding her toward football journalism. A longtime San Francisco 49ers supporter, she brings an informed fan’s perspective while maintaining editorial balance in her reporting. Her path into sports media has been shaped by experience in fast-paced digital environments, where she learned to navigate breaking news cycles, long-form storytelling, and the demands of consistent publishing. Alongside this, her professional background in quality-focused roles sharpened her attention to detail, structure, and clarity, qualities that now define her editorial approach. At EssentiallySports, Ishani concentrates on unpacking key NFL moments, tracking shifting team identities, and connecting on-field performances with the broader narratives surrounding the league.

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Kinjal Talreja

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