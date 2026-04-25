Mike McCarthy Pivots to Drew Allar In Draft After Steelers Owner’s Disappointing Aaron Rodgers Update

The Pittsburgh Steelers are stuck right now when it comes to their quarterback situation, and it’s getting a little awkward. Aaron Rodgers still hasn’t made up his mind about joining the team, and the delay is forcing head coach Mike McCarthy to start thinking about other options.

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One name that’s quickly coming into the picture is Drew Allar out of Penn State. According to insider Jordan Schultz, the Steelers could take Allar with the 76th pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. And honestly, it makes sense.

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He’s got the size, standing at 6’5″and weighing around 235 pounds, a strong arm, and he’s been pretty reliable. He concluded his college career with over 7,400 yards and 61 touchdowns while keeping interceptions low.

McCarthy hasn’t been shy about how he feels about the team’s quarterback situation, either.

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“I think [quarterback] is a position… we speak on it as being the most important position in football. We want to add to it,” McCarthy told the media on Monday.

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Meanwhile, team owner Art Rooney II thought Rodgers would’ve made a decision by now. Apparently, there were conversations where Rodgers hinted he’d move faster this time around. But with the draft already happening in Pittsburgh, Rooney’s tone has shifted a bit now it’s more like, “we’ll see what happens soon.”

“I don’t know if it’ll be before the draft,” Rooney said. “I think it’ll be soon. Can’t put an exact day on it or anything like that. But yeah, I think it’ll happen soon. One way or the other.”

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Skip Bayless, for example, has been quite critical, saying Rodgers is basically leaving the team hanging. On the other hand, other quarterbacks like Kirk Cousins and Kyler Murray have already found their new homes, which doesn’t exactly help Pittsburgh’s situation.

The is a developing story….