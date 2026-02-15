Mike McCarthy Predicted to Draft Carson Beck as Aaron Rodgers’ Steelers Return Remains Unclear

Essentials Inside The Story The Steelers face a high-stakes quarterback dilemma entering the 2026 offseason.

A projected third-round draft gamble could secure Pittsburgh's long-term future under center.

Mike McCarthy and Aaron Rodgers appear headed toward a blockbuster franchise reunion.

Head coach Mike McCarthy and the Steelers face an uncertain future ahead. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers won’t commit to returning. He won’t commit to retiring either. That leaves the organization in a difficult spot, forced to explore backup options and solve the quarterback issue through the upcoming draft.

In a draft maneuver head coach Mike McCarthy is heavily predicted to orchestrate, the Steelers are expected to select quarterback Carson Beck in the third round, according to Steelers Wire’s latest mock draft projection. It is a calculated gamble on a prospect whose stock plummeted after a disastrous 2024 and a move that makes sense on multiple levels.

Beck was once viewed as a top-tier prospect coming out of Georgia after a stellar 2023 season. He led the Bulldogs to an Orange Bowl 63-3 victory. Wrapping up the season with 302 completions and 3,941 yards (both conference-leading marks), plus 24 touchdowns.

But his next season told a different story, raising serious doubts about his reliability.

The 2024 season at Georgia unraveled fast. Beck didn’t just drop from leading the conference but also threw an SEC-high 12 interceptions during a brutal six-game midseason stretch. And then came the injury to his throwing hand that ended his season.

Suddenly, the scouts that once projected him as a potential No. 1 overall pick pegged him as a Day 2-3 prospect.

So, instead of going pro, he took a gamble and transferred to Miami for one more shot at redemption. The last season started with a perfect 5-0 record, and everyone could see Beck reaching his 2023 potential. But the interceptions never left. Beck threw 12 interceptions across 16 games, including a four-interception nightmare against Louisville.

In short, it didn’t work out the way he wanted, and now he’s projected as a mid-round developmental guy. That’s actually perfect for Pittsburgh. They don’t need a day-one starter, not if Rodgers comes back.

What they need is insurance. A young arm that can learn, grow, and maybe compete for playing time behind a future Hall of Famer. Beck fits that mold. He’s got size, arm talent, and starting experience in big games. The risk is minimal in the third round. The upside? Potentially huge if he develops properly under McCarthy’s system.

McCarthy knows quarterbacks. He developed Rodgers in Green Bay, turning him into an MVP. He’s seen what good QB rooms look like, and right now, Pittsburgh’s is thin. Will Howard is the backup quarterback, but he’s unproven. Even Mason Rudolph doesn’t appear to be the ideal candidate for developing a rookie.

So, if Rodgers retires, the Steelers do not have a veteran, experienced quarterback at the helm. Drafting Beck gives them a fallback plan and a future to invest in. McCarthy’s not banking everything on Rodgers.

Even if Rodgers plays in 2026, there’s no guarantee about what comes next. Beck could be the bridge to whatever comes next.

Aaron Rodgers’ return: “More likely than not”

This season was supposed to be Aaron Rodgers’ last ride. But it didn’t end with him and Mike Tomlin hoisting a Lombardi. Still, the 42-year-old showed he’s got plenty left in the tank. 3,322 yards, 24 touchdowns, and only seven interceptions while completing 65.7% of his passes.

That’s a proven veteran who can still run an offense. Rodgers hasn’t given any official statement on his return. He’s doing what he always does, taking time away and letting the decision marinate. Despite all the uncertainty, insiders believe Rodgers is leaning toward coming back.

“It seems more likely than not that Aaron Rodgers will return next season. Of course, this is Aaron Rodgers we’re talking about. So nothing is set in stone until we hear it from himself,” ESPN’s Brooke Pryor said on SportsCenter

“And one of the reasons I got the sense that it feels like things are turning in that direction is because of Mike McCarthy’s hire. Those two did not end on great terms in Green Bay. But look, absence makes the heart grow fonder.”

That history matters. Rodgers and McCarthy won Super Bowl XLV together in 2010, beating the Steelers 31-25. They made six more playoff appearances after that. But the partnership soured. Rodgers started changing McCarthy’s calls at the line, sometimes ignoring them altogether.

“I think all of that stuff that happened towards the end in Green Bay all came from the top,” tight end Marcedes Lewis said in 2019 about his time with the Packers. “I feel like Aaron had his own set of things that he wanted to do, then obviously McCarthy had his things that he wanted to do. I just think there was a little dysfunction.”

Now they’re reconnecting. McCarthy confirmed on The Pat McAfee Show that he’s spoken to Rodgers “A number of times” since becoming Pittsburgh’s head coach. However, Rodgers also has other suitors.

The Vikings are actively searching for a veteran quarterback to mentor struggling second-year JJ McCarthy, who completed just 57.6% of his passes with 11 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 2025. But if we’re reading the tea leaves, fate seems to be leaning toward one outcome: Steelers-Rodgers-McCarthy coming together for one more run in 2026.