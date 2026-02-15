Mike McCarthy Predicted to Make $48M Free Agency Decision While Steelers’ DK Metcalf Faces Legal Battle.

Essentials Inside The Story Steelers prioritize wide receiver upgrade after lingering 2025 concerns

49ers player emerges as top unrestricted free agent target

DK Metcalf involved in off-field controversy from last season

Aaron Rodgers may have solved the Steelers’ quarterback problem, but he couldn’t throw the ball to himself in the 2025 season. In the wide receiver unit, the over-reliance on DK Metcalf was a major concern. Heading into the new season, acquiring an elite wide receiver is a top priority for the new head coach, Mike McCarthy, who could soon be making a $48 million decision.

The Steelers have options to choose from the unrestricted free agents, but they reportedly have a strong interest in the San Francisco 49ers wide receiver, Jauan Jennings. According to the Steelers Wire, if Mike McCarthy brings him to Pittsburgh, his new contract is likely to be $48 million for three years. It means his annual income will be $16 million, nearly triple the value of his previous contract.

Jennings was picked by the 49ers in the 2020 NFL Draft. After his rookie contract, the franchise restructured his deal, with the last one taking place in 2024 when he signed a two-year extension worth up to around $15 million.

The receiver was a key starter for the 49ers’ offense in the 2025 season, recording 55 receptions, 643 receiving yards, and 9 touchdowns. Before that, the 2024 season was his breakout NFL season when he had 77 receptions and 975 receiving yards.

McCarthy, who previously won the Super Bowl with the Green Bay Packers, likes receivers with a strong ground game, and Jennings is among the best blocking wide receivers in the league today. Moreover, with an overall catching rate of about 63% in the past two seasons, the 28-year-old can be a reliable target for Aaron Rodgers or Mason Rudolph.

There is also a possibility that the WR could form a lethal partnership with the veteran receiver DK Metcalf next season. However, ahead of their potential partnership, Metcalf is facing a legal battle off the field.

DK Metcalf faces a lawsuit after a heated exchange with a Lions fan

DK Metcalf and some other names are dealing with a $100 million lawsuit, officially filed on February 5 by Detroit Lions fan Ryan Kennedy. It is linked to a game-day altercation between the wide receiver and the fan.

Last December, the Steelers faced the Lions at Ford Field Stadium in Detroit. The Steelers won that encounter by a 29-24 margin. However, the game wrapped up with a heated confrontation between the Steelers’ star and the fan. A furious Metcalf reached into the stands and grabbed Kennedy, which led to a two-game suspension of the 28-year-old.

In addition to Metcalf, Chad Johnson and Shannon Sharpe were also named in the lawsuit. Their names came up because of Chad Johnson’s comment on the incident. On the Nightcap podcast, Johnson claimed that Kennedy used racist words, provoking the incident, while Sharpe’s Shay Shay Media hosts the broadcasting rights of the podcast.

In a recent press conference after the lawsuit was filed, Kennedy firmly denied using any racial slurs toward Metcalf. The Lions fan stated that he simply called Metcalf by his first name while jeering him, which angered the NFL star.