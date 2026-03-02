Mike McCarthy Risks Losing Out on Top Steelers WR in Free Agency Amid Aaron Rodgers’ Expected Return

PHILADELPHIA, PA – DECEMBER 29: Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy looks on in the first half during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles on December 29, 2024 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. Photo by Kyle Ross/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA DEC 29 Cowboys at Eagles EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon241229114

While the odds are reportedly increasing that Aaron Rodgers will return in 2026, the outlook doesn’t seem nearly as promising for one of the Steelers’ top wide receivers. This is the same receiver who hauled in a 26-yard game-winning touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 18, a play that sealed the AFC North title.

“#Steelers WR Calvin Austin III is scheduled to hit the open market when the new league year begins on March 11th,” as per a post from Steelers Network on X.

Austin wrapped up the 2025 season with 31 catches for 372 yards, averaging 12 yards per reception, and three touchdowns. The last time he addressed his future was back in February during an appearance on the J&J Show on 92.9 FM ESPN.

“Obviously, since Coach T did step down, even if I do return, whether I stay or leave, it’s going to be a new situation, regardless,” he said. “Even if I stay, we have a whole new staff. So, it’s definitely something I’m excited about and have been praying over.”

“…Pittsburgh, just being real, they might not want me, or they have a different vision. And that’s why I say at the end of the day, it’s just a straight business decision,” he added.

Spotrac currently projects his market value at $4.9 million per season.

When healthy, Austin has delivered steady production and filled his role without complaint. In fact, in the Steel City, many believe he fits perfectly alongside DK Metcalf and whoever claims the WR2 job next.

The Steelers drafted him in the fourth round, 138th overall, in the 2022 NFL Draft. The Memphis product arrived with blazing speed and real promise.

However, a foot injury wiped out his entire first season and delayed his debut in the Steel City. He returned in 2023, determined to prove himself. Over time, he showed his speed, made key plays, and gained the trust of the coaching staff.

By 2024, he secured a consistent role on offense and special teams, earning respect from Steelers Nation. And then, the 2025 season closed out his rookie deal.

As McCarthy reshapes the roster and Rodgers prepares to lead the charge, the decision looms large. If the Steelers misjudge this moment, they could lose a proven weapon just when they need stability the most.

Mike McCarthy received an update regarding Aaron Rodgers’ return

Aaron Rodgers’ potential return to the Pittsburgh Steelers continues to hover over Mike McCarthy’s offseason plans. However, during the NFL Network’s Combine coverage, insider Ian Rapoport shared a promising update.

“He’s had positive discussions with the Pittsburgh Steelers and his old friend Mike McCarthy. Surely an answer is coming before free agency,” Rapoport said.

Free agency opens March 11, and the legal tampering window begins March 9. Therefore, both sides face a clear deadline. The Black and Gold would welcome clarity before those dates because an early commitment would allow them to have stability as they approach the market. Last season, Rodgers waited until June to sign.

Interestingly, general manager Omar Khan confirmed that communication remains strong.

“The door’s open to have Aaron back. I’ve had conversations with him,” Steelers general manager Omar Khan said Tuesday at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. “I spoke to him last week. Mike McCarthy has spoken to him. He knows how we feel about him. Right now, we’re proceeding. … He’s a free agent, and he’s not on the roster, but he knows how we feel about him.”

Then, Tom Pelissero added another layer of optimism.

“If he’s going to play, I believe it will be for the Pittsburgh Steelers.”

So for now, Steelers Nation waits, but this time, the answer may come sooner than expected.