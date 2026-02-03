Mike McCarthy Set to Make Hiring Decision After Steelers Confirmed Multiple Coaching Staff Moves

Essentials Inside The Story The Steelers made another key coaching addition as McCarthy continues reshaping his staff.

Several hires feature familiar faces from McCarthy’s past.

The moves point toward a staff built around experience and proven results.

Mike McCarthy’s Pittsburgh Steelers coaching overhaul is moving at full speed. Recently, the organization confirmed five coaching staff changes. Now, they have also identified their replacement for longtime defensive line coach Karl Dunbar: former Bengals lineman Domata Peko.

“More coaching movement of note to AFC North fans: The Steelers plan to hire former Bengals defensive lineman Domata Peko as defensive line coach, per source,” The Athletic’s Zac Jackson wrote on X. “Peko had been defensive line coach at Colorado under Deion Sanders.”

Peko knows what the AFC North trenches are all about. He spent 11 seasons battling for the Cincinnati Bengals and later added a year with the Baltimore Ravens. After that, he wrapped up his 15-year NFL career with the Arizona Cardinals in 2020. By the time he retired, Peko had logged 214 games, 616 total tackles, 47 tackles for loss, and 20 sacks, often lining up as a nose tackle in the middle of the defense.

Because of that history, this move stings for Bengals fans. For years, Peko fought the Steelers in one of football’s nastiest rivalries. Now, he will be coaching the very players tasked with chasing Joe Burrow and company twice every season.

At the same time, there is a clear McCarthy connection, since Peko began his coaching path as an assistant defensive line coach with the Dallas Cowboys in 2024 before joining Deion Sanders’ staff at Colorado in 2025.

Peko’s appeal is his deep understanding of AFC North football, having lived it for over a decade as a player. The defensive line has always been the heartbeat of Steelers football, and this hire reflects that belief. Looking at the current group, the black and gold are not short on options.

Cameron Heyward returns as the steady leader entering his 16th NFL season. Meanwhile, the front office added youth with Derrick Harmon in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft and Yahya Black in the fifth round. Keeanu Benton, selected in the third round in 2023, also remains a key piece.

Altogether, that blend of experience and youth gives Peko a real chance to elevate the unit in 2026 and beyond. However, McCarthy is not done yet, and the coaching staff is still taking shape.

Mike McCarthy’s Steelers announce multiple coaching moves

Mike McCarthy’s coaching overhaul in Pittsburgh is nearing completion, with the team confirming five new offensive staffers and reportedly landing a new defensive line coach.

“We have named James Campen offensive line coach, Jahri Evans assistant offensive line coach, Ramon Chinyoung Sr. running backs coach, Adam Henry wide receivers coach, and Tom Arth quarterbacks coach,” the Steelers wrote.

Campen arrives with a long and proven track record. Most recently, he worked with the Green Bay Packers as a scouting consultant. Before that, he spent 15 seasons in Green Bay, climbing from assistant offensive line coach to offensive line coach and later run game coordinator. Notably, he worked closely with McCarthy during those years. Under Campen’s watch, the Packers produced seven Pro Bowl offensive linemen, which immediately raises expectations in the Steel City.

At the same time, Jahri Evans adds another familiar connection. He spent the last three seasons with the New Orleans Saints, including the 2025 campaign as assistant offensive line coach. Before that, he served as an offensive assistant and even worked as a training camp intern. Interestingly, Evans finished his playing career with the Packers in 2017, also under McCarthy, making this reunion feel intentional.

Meanwhile, Ramon Chinyoung Sr. brings momentum from Dallas. He just wrapped up his third season with the Cowboys and his first as assistant offensive line coach. During that span, Dallas ranked near the top of the league in total offense, passing efficiency, and first downs, while also limiting sacks at an impressive rate.

Then there is Adam Henry, who spent the last three seasons coaching receivers for the Buffalo Bills. In 2025, Buffalo finished near the top of both the AFC and the league offensively, with strong production through the air that consistently stressed defenses.

Finally, Tom Arth remains in place. He joined the black and gold in 2024 and worked closely with Aaron Rodgers and Mason Rudolph in 2025, while also helping develop Will Howard despite his injury.

By surrounding himself with trusted coaches, McCarthy is betting on chemistry and experience to fast-track the team’s development in the upcoming season.