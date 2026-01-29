Mike McCarthy Sets Clear Deadline for Aaron Rodgers’ Steelers Return as HC Gets QB Update

Head coach Mike McCarthy is moving quickly to dispel the uncertainty surrounding Aaron Rodgers’ return to the Pittsburgh Steelers. With free agency and the NFL Draft around the corner, the organization demands clarity soon. An insider has revealed that Mike Tomlin’s successor has set a tight deadline for the 42-year-old quarterback. The move stands out when considering how the Steelers handled his arrival last year.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Our Steelers insider Jeff Hathorn says Omar Khan [general manager] let Aaron Rodgers know that they need a decision ‘in a month.’” 93.7 The Fan’s Andrew Fillipponi tweeted on X, “So before free agency. That’s a far cry from last year.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Fillipponi labeled this step as a “far cry” from last year’s approach. It is because the Steelers gave Aaron Rodgers a much softer deadline of April 21 to take the final call. That wasn’t some random deadline, as Penn Live’s Nick Farabaugh explained the nitty-gritty of onboarding as big as Rodgers.

“When a team signs someone like Rodgers, they will naturally inherit some things Rodgers likes, including his hand signals and concepts that he loves. All of that installation begins as early as those voluntary workouts in April,” he said in March 2025, via Sports Illustrated.

Additionally, the April deadline had given the Steelers clarity before the 2025 NFL Draft and would have done the same this time. There may be multiple factors why the Steelers want to rush their quarterback situation. Firstly, McCarthy doesn’t want to waste time rebuilding his roster and coaching staff. It became evident as he recently made a call on Tomlin’s three assistants and nearly named the team’s next defensive coordinator.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also, they may need a veteran’s presence to guide Will Howard if Aaron Rodgers doesn’t return. And free agency will allow them to address this situation more effectively. Whatever the case, McCarthy has made it clear that he “definitely” wants to bring the Super Bowl champion back.

“I don’t see why you wouldn’t,” he said. “…I have spoken to Aaron, and so that’s really where we are there, but I was able to sit back and watch the games and watch most of the Pittsburgh games on TV and I thought he was a great asset for the team.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

While the decision remains up in the air, the head coach has received a fresh update coming straight from Louisiana State University.

Could Mike McCarthy’s connection aid the QB search?

The 2026 NFL draft will kick off on January 23 in Pittsburgh and will go on for three days. Unfortunately, it marks the home team’s sixth consecutive offseason when it will be seeking a long-term solution for the quarterback position. Now, it remains to be seen if he’ll solve the issue through the draft or free agency. The Steelers have a reputation for their stability and valuing relationships and familiarity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Along those lines, one prospect who’s gaining traction is LSU Tigers quarterback Garrett Nussmeier, who’s coming off a somewhat dull season with 1,927 passing yards, twelve touchdowns, and fifteen sacks. During his recent media interaction, a reporter asked whether he would like to suit up for Pittsburgh.

“I’d love to go play for the Steelers, and it would be awesome to play for Coach McCarthy,” he said.

Imago LSU’s 19-24 loss to Ole Miss on Sunday put an end to their winning streak. Garrett Nussmeier was at the center of criticism.

Nussmeier’s connection to the Steelers comes from his father. Doug Nussmeier currently serves as offensive coordinator for the New Orleans Saints. He previously worked under McCarthy as the quarterbacks coach for the Dallas Cowboys from 2020 to 2022. This shared history has led to questions about whether it could affect Pittsburgh’s interest.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Nussmeier quickly dismissed the idea that personal ties should play a role in the draft process. He emphasized not leaning on connections to attract opportunities. He simply wants a fair chance to prove his mettle as his career progresses, no matter which team gives him that shot. Ahead of draft week, Nussmeier remains focused on earning a spot. Meanwhile, the Steelers are still considering every option to stabilize their quarterback position.