Mike McCarthy Stays Tight-Lipped on Aaron Rodgers’ Return As Steelers Risks Losing 15 Players

Mike McCarthy isn’t revealing much when it comes to Aaron Rodgers’ possible return, but what he isn’t saying is only adding to the curiosity. As the Pittsburgh Steelers might face a possible loss of 15 players, Rodgers’ return to the team may be more relevant than ever. In fact, Rodgers’ possible return was everywhere, even during a moment when McCarthy was supposed to be paying his last tribute.

“Yes, it’d be a great story,” McCarthy said, (Joey DuBois posted the video on X), “I don’t know. I would love to tell everybody the breaking news. It’s really cool to see Aaron at 42, a young man at 22, all that he’s been able to accomplish, and where he’s at in his personal life, trying to make this decision. He’s in a really good place.”

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During Monday’s tribute to the late Bob Harlan at Lambeau Field, Kevin Harlan, his son, asked Mike McCarthy about the possibility of reuniting with Aaron Rodgers this season, as the veteran quarterback continues to consider retirement.

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McCarthy did not give a clear answer. He admitted that a reunion would definitely make for an interesting storyline, but his response came with a pause, a smile, and even some laughter from the crowd, showing he is keeping things open for now.

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With Rodgers’ decision still up in the air, the idea of him reuniting with McCarthy does make sense. The two worked together with the Green Bay Packers from 2006 to 2018, when McCarthy was the head coach.

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During that time, they built a strong run, with McCarthy posting a 125-77 record and winning Super Bowl XLV against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Looking at that history, the Steelers would hope for similar success if the two reunite, this time on their side. However, it is still unclear whether Rodgers will return and team up with his former coach again.

Even though there is no official offer yet, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that Pittsburgh is still interested in bringing Rodgers back for 2026. With Kyler Murray now in Minnesota and Malik Willis in Miami, the Steelers appear to be waiting on Rodgers’ decision.

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Will Howard is seen as a backup option, while a less likely alternative is former Pro Bowler Kirk Cousins, who was released by the Atlanta Falcons earlier this month.

As the Steelers continue to deal with an unresolved quarterback situation, they are also facing another challenge. They could lose up to 15 free agents, including Rodgers.

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Steelers risk losing 15 Players, including Aaron Rodgers, in free agency

After the 2025 season, about 23 players were expected to become unrestricted free agents. Now that free agency has mostly settled, that number has dropped. The Steelers managed to bring back a few players on short-term deals to maintain roster stability, while others chose to sign better contracts elsewhere. Still, a good number of players remain unsigned and at risk of leaving the Steelers roster.

Recent reports say those 15 unsigned players include Aaron Rodgers, Chuck Clark, Kyle Dugger, Daniel Ekuale, Isaiahh Loudermilk, Dean Lowry, Scotty Miller, Donald Parham, Andrus Peat, Jabrill Peppers, Max Scharping, Skylar Thompson, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Jeremiah Moon, and Jacob Slade.

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On the financial side, the Steelers are actually in a solid position, with around $30 million in cap space. But if they don’t bring back some free agents, they’ll need to replace them through the draft or by signing new players, which can make things more complicated.

The future of these 15 players is still uncertain, mainly because the team hasn’t resolved the situation around Aaron Rodgers’ contract yet.

Last offseason, Rodgers signed a one-year deal worth $13.65 million with the Pittsburgh Steelers. This season, his next contract is expected to be around $10 million per year, according to Spotrac. Whatever he decides, it will play a major role in shaping the team’s roster.

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With Rodgers’ return remaining undecided, it puts head coach Mike McCarthy and GM Omar Khan in a difficult spot. It’s challenging for them to properly plan for the offseason and the upcoming draft without clarity on his situation.