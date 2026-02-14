Mike McCarthy Urged to Bring Back Steelers Veteran for Aaron Rodgers as Insider Predicts QB’s Return

Essentials Inside The Story Mike McCarthy is pressured to retain veteran anchor for line continuity.

Elite 2025 metrics support bringing back veteran to protect Aaron Rodgers.

Leading insider expects McCarthy reunion to spark Rodgers' return.

There is still real uncertainty around Aaron Rodgers and his future with the Pittsburgh Steelers. However, the arrival of Mike McCarthy has changed the tone, as he coached Rodgers during his MVP seasons and Super Bowl run with the Green Bay Packers. So that reunion naturally prompts optimism among the fans. And now as free agency is near, McCarthy is urged to keep a familiar face for Rodgers.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Absolutely, you bring [Isaac] Seumalo back,” former Steelers offensive lineman Trai Essex said on veteran left guard Isaac Seumalo’s future. “He was nicked up quite a few times last year, but there was a distinct difference in how this O-line played, especially in the pass protection, especially with what he did with the rotating door that was left tackle last year, playing next to four different left tackles, keeping that stable.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Seumalo is heading into free agency after spending three seasons as a starter with the Black and Gold. He started 44 games and anchored the interior during a period of transition.

“I think you absolutely keep him and bring in some more young guys, maybe mid-round draft pick or a free agent. But I think you bring this exact [starting] five back, how it ended last year, and see what they can do in 2026,” Essex said on 93.7 The Fan.

ADVERTISEMENT

That plan would give McCarthy continuity instead of another reset. Of course, Seumalo is 32 and played through a pectoral injury last season. Still, he delivered arguably his best year in Pittsburgh. Over 770 snaps, he earned a 74.9 overall grade from Pro Football Focus, his top mark with the Steelers. He also surrendered only 15 pressures, a career low across a full campaign.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

But yes, he missed three games and struggled in the playoff loss to the Houston Texans, allowing five pressures and a sack. Still, that one outing should not erase three steady seasons. He led a young line that continued to grow inside Acrisure Stadium and helped them find consistency.

Imago December 15, 2025, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA: Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback AARON RODGERS 8 runs to meet teammates for a touchdown celebration during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Miami Dolphins at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Pittsburgh USA – ZUMAg257 20251215_zsp_g257_098 Copyright: xBrentxGudenschwagerx

However, Seumalo still has productive football ahead of him. Therefore, bringing him back makes sense if Rodgers truly returns to lead the Black and Gold. Running it back with the same starting five would ease the transition under new position coaches and give McCarthy exactly what he needs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aaron Rodgers will likely return to the Steelers

After Mike Tomlin stepped down following the wild-card loss, Aaron Rodgers’ future with the Pittsburgh Steelers suddenly felt wide open. However, the mood shifted once Mike McCarthy took over as head coach. Because of that reunion, talk across Steelers Nation has picked up again. In fact, league insiders such as Brooke Pryor now believe a return to the Steel City is more probable than not, even if nothing is official yet.

ADVERTISEMENT

“With Mike McCarthy becoming the head coach… I get the sense that he is more likely to come back than not,” Pryor said. “But I would write that in pencil. I would not write that in pen. At the very least, erasable pen because you’re not going to believe it until you hear it from Aaron Rodgers. Obviously, this decision is his and his alone. But the Steelers, I would guess, would like a decision sooner rather than later going into the combine.”

If Rodgers returns in 2026, the Black and Gold will avoid a major problem under center. Right now, the quarterback room features Mason Rudolph and Will Howard, and neither has locked down the job.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2025, Rodgers posted a 94.8 passer rating with 3,322 yards, 24 touchdowns, and seven interceptions in 16 games last season. Those numbers still carry weight at Acrisure Stadium, and without him, Pittsburgh likely faces a season of trial and error. They would either lean on unproven options or explore a trade for a veteran. Even if Rodgers comes back, questions remain about how far this roster can truly go.

Still, Rodgers provides stability, but stability alone does not win the AFC. To compete, the Black and Gold must strengthen both sides of the ball and give Steelers Nation a real reason to believe.