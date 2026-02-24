Mike McCarthy Urged to Make Joey Porter Jr. Decision After CB Clears Stance on Pro Bowl Snub

Essentials Inside The Story Steelers urged to secure Joey Porter Jr before extension price explodes

James Harrison publicly pushes Pittsburgh to act before market resets

Elite coverage metrics strengthen Porter’s leverage despite no Pro Bowl nod

‘In a year defined by defensive letdowns for the Pittsburgh Steelers, Joey Porter Jr. was the exception. The question facing Mike McCarthy isn’t if he can afford to keep his lockdown corner, but if he can afford not to. Now, a former Steeler has advised the new head coach not to overlook Porter’s potential.

“…Steelers, y’all better get nephew [Porter] paid, man,” former linebacker James Harrison said on the Deebo & Joe podcast. “If you do it now, you might got a chance of getting him at a reasonable price…next year, I don’t know if it’s still gonna be about $32 [million] a year. If we want to continue to be known as the Steelers defense, we got to be able to keep guys that are putting in that work…”

Since arriving in 2023, Joey Porter Jr. has emerged as one of the most reliable cornerbacks in Pittsburgh. He has also earned a reputation for shutting down top receivers and had a breakthrough in his second year.

His sterling run included 70 total tackles (53 solo). He followed it up by adding 53 more tackles, fourteen passes defended, and zero sacks allowed this past season, and had zero sacks allowed. Those numbers support Deebo’s request to the new coach, Mike McCarthy.

As Porter highlighted, it’s not just about this season. Porter Jr. hasn’t allowed a single touchdown since week 8 of his rookie season, spanning across 1,400 snaps. With his dominance similar to that of a primary cornerback, Harrison believes he will surely attract all 31 teams.

The 25-year-old is currently under a $9.62 million contract that runs through the upcoming season. In Harrison’s view, Porter’s market value will shoot up if they wait until next year.

The cornerback market has been on pace with the growing salary cap in recent years. Potential deals for young players such as Devon Witherspoon and Christian Gonzalez could push the prices even higher. Pittsburgh has spent lavishly on defense. But one more deal wouldn’t hurt, given they will probably have comfortable cap space this offseason.

Currently, cornerbacks Sauce Gardner and Derek Stingley Jr. are some of the highest-paid players in the group, earning around $30 million annually. A $32 million annual deal would make Porter the highest-paid corner.

However, many still argue that he has yet to reach that level. Critics argue that Joey Porter Jr. hasn’t even earned a Pro Bowl selection, but the argument may still not hold.

Mike McCarthy’s cornerback is just 25 with several years ahead of him. Despite his impressive numbers, recently Porter shared how he felt after the league didn’t recognize his efforts.

Mike McCarthy’s CB wants to let his performance do the talking

Joey Porter Jr. believes he did enough for a 2025 Pro Bowl appearance, even if the invite never came. While his stats didn’t jump off the page, he took great pride in his zero-touchdown record. His one interception may not spark major recognition, but Porter believes hard work will get him there.

“I mean, it is what it is,” Porter told Chris Adamski when asked about his zero postseason accolades. “I’m not going to harp on it too much. The decisions were already made. If I really want to make those types of things, I just got to work harder and put some more plays out there.”

Drafted in round 2 in 2023, Porter expanded his role to a full-time starting CB in his rookie campaign. His one interception in each of his previous three seasons often draws scrutiny.

Many believe interceptions define elite cornerbacks, but there’s clearly more to it. The youngster has surrendered just a 57.2 passer rating and 333 receiving yards. It was about half of what he gave up the previous year. Most importantly, the player remains confident in his showings and is grateful to those who noted his progress.

“Hopefully, I don’t have to say too much,” Porter said about his performance. “I’ve tried to really let my work on the field speak for itself. I’m glad people have finally taken a little bit of recognition and see what I’ve been doing, but you’ve got to keep working.”

Meanwhile, teammate Brandin Echols even said Porter Jr. “obviously” deserved Pro Bowl consideration. He suggested politics may have played a role in his snub. While Steelers cornerbacks rarely earn that honor, Porter’s steady rise could mark a new beginning for the defense.