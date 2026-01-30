Mike McCarthy’s Clear Message for Will Howard After HC Makes Aaron Rodgers Decision

After taking over as the Pittsburgh Steelers’ new head coach, Mike McCarthy has made his one priority unmistakably clear. Given McCarthy’s long and successful history with the Steelers and veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers back in Green Bay, many assumed a Rodgers-centric approach would define Pittsburgh’s immediate future. But McCarthy flipped that expectation immediately upon his arrival, as he made it clear that QB Will Howard, the Steelers’ sixth-round pick from the 2025 NFL Draft, is his foundational project.

“It’s super important, and frankly, that’s my foundation—developing quarterbacks,” Mike McCarthy said recently in an exclusive interview with the Steelers. “And I can’t wait to work with Will Howard. It’s important to have a complete understanding of who he is, where he is, what his starting point is, and the fact that he’s going into year two. I love getting guys in their first or second year because I feel that’s where, in my experience, you can make the biggest impact.”

When asked about balancing the development of a young quarterback alongside a veteran, Mike McCarthy consistently talked about Will Howard’s situation.

McCarthy’s message was clear: a veteran QB may help win games now, but Howard’s progression will shape the Steelers’ long-term approach. Isn’t that exactly what Steelers fans have been waiting to happen since former Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger retired in 2022?

At 62, Mike McCarthy believes his greatest coaching impact comes early in a quarterback’s career. He openly takes pride in helping players establish a foundation that leads to sustained success. After all, for more than three decades in the NFL, McCarthy has worked alongside an impressive list of quarterbacks, including Brett Favre, Joe Montana, Aaron Rodgers, Dak Prescott, and Aaron Brooks.

That résumé gives weight to McCarthy’s confidence and makes his belief in Will Howard even more interesting.

“I got into the league and was able to work with these quarterbacks,” Mike McCarthy added. “I’m 28-29 years old and in my first quarterback rooms—Joe Montana and Dave Craig. I think they were 38 and 37. It was incredible—I couldn’t take notes fast enough. So, just the experiences that I’ve been able to learn from, and that’s where I am in my life. I try to give that back to the coaches and the players that I work with now.”

Mike McCarthy clearly sees his current role as a chance to pass forward everything he absorbed from those legendary players. And in his eyes, Howard fits the profile perfectly.

During his last season at Ohio State, Howard completed 73% of his passes and recorded 4,010 yards, 35 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. He also led the Buckeyes to the 2024 national championship. Those records explain why McCarthy sees upside worth investing in.

But Howard’s rookie season in Pittsburgh didn’t unfold smoothly.

A training camp injury to Howard’s throwing hand slowed his progress and limited early opportunities. Still, he returned later in the season and spent some time learning about the game behind Aaron Rodgers and Mason Rudolph. Now, heading into the 2026 offseason, Steelers general manager Omar Khan reinforced just how central the young QB’s development was to Mike McCarthy’s hiring.

“With everybody we talked to, the conversation of developing the next young quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers was part of it,” Omar Khan said.

The Steelers clearly want clarity at the QB position. But given the lack of proven QB options available through free agency or trade, Mike McCarthy’s track record with young QBs gives the franchise hope that stability may finally return under center. Still, one question remains: if Can Howard truly become the long-term answer in Pittsburgh, then how does Aaron Rodgers fit into that plan?

Mike McCarthy confirms that he wants Aaron Rodgers to return to Pittsburgh

It was former head coach Mike Tomlin who originally convinced Aaron Rodgers to join the Steelers and play his 21st NFL season. But after Pittsburgh’s Wild Card loss ended the season, Tomlin stepped away from his role, prompting speculation that Rodgers might also move on. Yet McCarthy has made it clear he would welcome Rodgers back.

“Definitely. I don’t know why you wouldn’t,” Mike McCarthy said recently when asked if he wanted Aaron Rodgers back in the 2026 season. “I have spoken to Aaron, and so that’s really where we are there, but I was able to sit back and watch the games and watch most of the Pittsburgh games on TV, and I thought he was a great asset for the team.”

The history between Mike McCarthy and Rodgers runs deep. The Green Bay Packers drafted Rodgers in 2005, and McCarthy arrived as the team’s head coach a year later. From 2006 to 2018, the duo won 107 games, reached the playoffs nine times, and won Super Bowl XLV. That shared success explains why McCarthy still believes in Rodgers, even at this stage of his career.

During the 2025 season in Pittsburgh, Aaron Rodgers also proved he could still perform at a high level despite turning 42. Across 16 games in the season, Rodgers threw for 3,322 yards, 24 TDs, and just 7 interceptions while posting a 94.8 passer rating. Those numbers further justify McCarthy’s confidence in Rodgers.

Still, McCarthy has acknowledged that the veteran QB may need time before committing to another season. But with McCarthy focused on building the team around Will Howard, the Rodgers’ position becomes even more intriguing in Pittsburgh while heading into the 2026 season.