Mike McCarthy’s First Coaching Decision Announced as Steelers Poach from Bills Staff

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ HC Mike McCarthy is already eyeing his first major coaching decision. With the Steelers going through an overhaul, they are in search of a wide receiver coach who will replace Zach Azzanni. As per the latest resources, a former colleague, presently at the Buffalo Bills, could join McCarthy in his quest to transform the Steelers.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Steelers are hiring Adam Henry as their new receivers coach, per source,” reported National NFL Reporter Cameron Wolfe via X. “Henry is a longtime receivers coach who has spent the last 3 years coaching Bills receivers.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a developing story…stay tuned!