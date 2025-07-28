Mike Tomlin & Aaron Rodgers to Exit Steelers Together Despite $375M Decision, Says Ex-GM

“They are getting something better than I thought I was going to see…” That was Chris Simms, ex-NFL quarterback turned analyst, after revisiting Aaron Rodgers’ late-season tape on The Dan Patrick Show. Once drafted 247th overall, Rodgers put doubts about being less consistent as a passer to rest quickly. “At the second half of the year when he finally accepted who he was and what he was capable of, I thought more times than not the games are pretty damn good.” Simms isn’t alone in walking back early doubts. With Rodgers now officially a Steeler—inking a one-year deal worth up to $20 million—the initial skepticism is giving way to cautious intrigue.

But even as the buzz grows, the setup is far from flawless. Rodgers, now 41, arrives with back-to-back injury-marred seasons behind him and a Steelers roster still searching for a true offensive identity. Pittsburgh didn’t just bypass grooming a rookie or investing in a younger core—they handed the keys to a Hall of Famer on borrowed time. On paper, it looks like a Hail Mary. At training camp, NFL Network’s Kyle Brandt asked Mike Tomlin what makes coaching Rodgers different. “’Cause he’s seen it and done it all,” Tomlin replied. The respect is mutual, but so is the pressure. However, not everyone’s buying the dream.

Former Jets GM and longtime Dolphins executive Mike Tannenbaum drew a sharp line through the hype in an interview posted by NFL on ESPN YouTube channel. “This feels a lot like Andy Reid’s final year in Philadelphia—an amicable parting that worked out for both sides,” Tannenbaum said. “Mike Tom is a first ballot Hall of Famer by any standard, by any metric. However, it feels like based on their moves this year, if they aren’t successful, and to me, it’s going to be awfully hard to be successful, it could be time where both sides part ways and Mike Tomlin takes another team, there would be a line around the corner to try to hire him and Pittsburgh restarts. ” The logic tracks. The Steelers didn’t just tweak—they detonated and rebuilt, handing Aaron Rodgers the steering wheel and betting the future on now. And if “now” doesn’t work? The fallout could mark the end of Tomlin’s iconic run, with teams likely queuing up the moment he hits the market.

via Imago Newly signed quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers Aaron Rodgers 8 tosses grass to test the wind at the Steelers Mini-Camp on Tuesday, June 10, 2025 in Pittsburgh. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY PIT2025061009 ARCHIExCARPENTER

Coming to Aaron Rodgers, he said, “And the reason why fundamentally, guys, Aaron Rodgers is going to be 42 in December. In the history of pro football, which is a long time, Bart, there’s been two quarterbacks that have started a game at 42 in the playoffs. One is Tom Brady, and we know what Tom Brady is. The other is Drew Brees. That’s it. I’m not saying that Aaron Rodgers can’t catch Lightning in a bottle. He’s an all-time great four-time MVP. But the data and the facts are overwhelmingly against that he’ll be successful and lead his team to the playoffs.”

To be fair, this isn’t your average roster reshuffle—it’s the most aggressive financial commitment in franchise history. Pittsburgh spent $375 million this offseason, a record investment that lured DK Metcalf, Jalen Ramsey, Jonnu Smith, and sealed a historic $123 million extension for T.J. Watt. There’s no subtlety to the vision: this is Super Bowl or bust. Rodgers, coming off Achilles rehab, was given a modest 1-year deal. But his weapons were handed blank checks. Metcalf locked in for five years and $150 million. Ramsey? Four years, $84.7 million. Watt’s extension came with $108 million guaranteed—the kind of money that screams urgency.

Even Cam Heyward sounded off on The Rich Eisen Show, admitting, “He’s bought in. That’s all I can ask for our quarterback.” Still, Tannenbaum’s warning hits a nerve. “He turns 42 in December. In the entire history of pro football, only two quarterbacks have ever started a playoff game at that age—Tom Brady and Drew Brees. That’s it.” The AFC North isn’t softening, either. Lamar Jackson has won 21 of 33 career games against the division, while Joe Burrow has gone 10‑14 in that span. The math doesn’t lie. So if Rodgers falls short—despite the elite talent and sky-high payroll, it could close the book on both Rodgers’ career and Tomlin’s era in Pittsburgh.

Mike Tomlin and Aaron Rodgers faces a ticking clock in Pittsburgh

Mike Tannenbaum didn’t mince words on ESPN’s Get Up: “I think Aaron Rodgers could be irrelevant by Thanksgiving. A non-playoff team with a 42-year-old quarterback who’s a legend that’s going off into the sunset.” That stinging prediction isn’t just about Rodgers’ age—it’s about the storm brewing in the AFC North. With Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow running two of the NFL’s most high-octane attacks, Tannenbaum believes Pittsburgh’s offense—revamped or not—still lacks the horsepower to keep pace. Instead of closing the gap, the Steelers may have doubled down on a short-term illusion while the rest of the division continues to outpace them.

Rodgers’ training camp performance hasn’t exactly flipped the narrative. Though he’s participating in mandatory minicamp, reports suggest he’s currently sitting fourth in the pecking order during individual drills—trailing Mason Rudolph, Skylar Thompson, and rookie Will Howard. Yes, it’s early, and Week 1 is still far off. But for a player once heralded as one of the game’s greats, the optics matter. Especially when the quarterback room initially looked wide open: Pickett gone, Rudolph unproven, and Thompson hoping to squeeze in a breakthrough. Then Rodgers inked his $13.65 million deal—with $6M in incentives—and suddenly, the entire dynamic shifted. But not necessarily for the better.

Even so, Steelers Depot’s Alex Kozora still sees a clear path forward—just not for everyone. “I don’t slot Howard’s chances at 100%, and Skylar Thompson’s veteran resume could give him an early camp edge. Still, Howard is the clear favorite to win the No. 3 job. Rodgers and Rudolph are entrenched in the starter and top backup spots.” In other words, while the rotation may appear fluid, the hierarchy is forming. Rodgers isn’t just leading the offense. He’s setting the tone for an entire team under the microscope. Whether that tone turns triumphant or tragic depends entirely on how fast the 42-year-old legend can silence the doubts.