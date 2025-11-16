Mike Tomlin Announces Aaron Rodgers Injury Mid-Game as Mason Rudolph Takes Over for Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals are facing each other for an AFC North divisional battle at Acrisure Stadium on Sunday. The Steelers hold a halftime lead of 10-6 over the Bengals, though the contest has been significantly impacted by a crucial injury to none other than Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Aaron Rodgers exited the Steelers-Bengals matchup late in the first half after sustaining a left-hand injury on a second-down incompletion, forcing the 41-year-old veteran quarterback to head to the locker room for evaluation.

Rodgers’ injury forced Rudolph to take over.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Mike Tomlin said that Aaron Rodgers suffered a hand injury and Mason Rudolph will need to be ready. I don’t see Rudolph warming up, though,” reported Noah Strackbein.

Before departing, the four-time MVP, Aaron Rodgers, had completed 9 of 15 pass attempts for 116 yards with one touchdown pass to running back Kenneth Gainwell on Pittsburgh’s opening drive. His early touchdown pass gave the Steelers a 7-0 advantage. The Steelers’ remaining quarterback depth behind Rudolph features Will Howard, a sixth-round draft pick from Ohio State, serving as the emergency third-string option.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mason Rudolph is the Steelers’ longtime backup quarterback who boasts a 9-8-1 career starting record, including an impressive 2-0 record specifically against the Bengals. After taking over, Rudolph’s first drive resulted in a Chris Boswell field goal to extend Pittsburgh’s lead to 13-9. The offense continued to build momentum with defensive support.​

As the game progressed, Pittsburgh’s defense delivered a decisive blow when safety Kyle Dugger recorded a 73-yard pick-six off Bengals quarterback Joe Flacco late in the third quarter, extending the Steelers’ lead to 20-9.​

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

However, besides the Rodgers injury, the Steelers suffered another setback when they lost starting running back Jaylen Warren to an ankle injury during the second half.

Injuries mount as Pittsburgh battles through a chaotic AFC North clash

During a screen pass from Rudolph, Warren was tackled awkwardly, and his leg and ankle landed underneath his body. The team announced Warren was questionable to return after being evaluated for the ankle injury.​ At the time of his exit, he recorded 10 carries for 62 rushing yards and 2 receptions for 5 receiving yards and was averaging 6.2 yards per carry.

ADVERTISEMENT

With Warren sidelined, veteran back Kenneth Gainwell and rookie Kaleb Johnson assumed running back duties for Pittsburgh. Johnson, a third-round draft pick standing 6’1″, was provided a rare breakout opportunity with Warren on the shelf.​

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Chargers Nov 9, 2025 Inglewood, California, USA Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers 8 scrambles with the ball against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first quarter of the game at SoFi Stadium. Inglewood SoFi Stadium California USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xGaryxA.xVasquezx 20251109_hlf_sv5_030

The Cincinnati Bengals’ defense also suffered setbacks, with cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt suffering a left foot injury in the first half and being declared out. Additionally, defensive end Cam Sample was questionable with an oblique injury.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Week 11 matchup presented a stark statistical contrast between Pittsburgh’s improved defense and Cincinnati’s historically ineffective defensive unit. The Pittsburgh Steelers defense currently ranks 28th overall in total yards allowed, permitting 376.0 yards per game with 23 touchdowns allowed. Meanwhile, the Cincinnati Bengals defense ranked dead last (32nd) in the entire NFL with a league-worst 426.6 total yards allowed per game and 37 touchdowns surrendered.

As injuries piled up on both sidelines and momentum swung throughout the afternoon, the Steelers still found ways to steady themselves, improving their record to 6-4.