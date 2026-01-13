Mike Tomlin Announces Stance on Steelers Exit, Confirms Reason for Ditching Aaron Rodgers & Cam Heyward

Ravens rookie Tyler Loop’s missed field goal gave Pittsburgh Steelers’ head coach Mike Tomlin a lifeline last week. That lifeline might’ve only given him seven days, as the Steelers fell to the Houston Texans 6-30 in the wild-card round. In the post-game presser, the HC cleared his stance on potential firing.

“I’m not even in that mindset as I sit here tonight,” said Mike Tomlin. “I’m more in the mindset of what transpired in the stadium, and certainly what we did and didn’t do.”

