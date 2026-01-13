brand-logo
Mike Tomlin Announces Steelers Exit: How Much Does Pittsburgh Owe Him After Stepping Down

Priyanko Chakraborty

Jan 13, 2026

Mike Tomlin recorded his seventh consecutive playoff loss after the Pittsburgh Steelers lost by 30-6 to the Houston Texans in the AFC Wild Card Round. Rumors of his firing were already flying high during the regular season, and now, after another playoff loss, Tomlin has announced that he is stepping down as the Steelers’ HC.

“#Steelers coach Mike Tomlin has informed the team that he plans to step away from coaching, meaning one of the greatest to do it will take a break,” posted Ian Rapoport of NFL Insider on X. “Pittsburgh has a coveted opening.”

Amid stepping down, Tomlin is owed approximately $16 million by the Steelers.

