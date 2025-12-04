Mike Tomlin & Bill Cowher’s Super Bowl Weapon Gives Away Harsh Locker Room Reality After Playoffs Elimination

A two-time Super Bowl champion who lifted the trophy under Bill Cowher in 2005 and again with Mike Tomlin in 2008 (the Steelers’ last SB win) knows exactly what goes on inside the Steelers’ locker room. That veteran’s insight reveals a brutal truth about the culture behind the black and gold: not everyone plays for the team or the glory. Some only play for themselves.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I can tell you this from my experience on the other side of it. I’ve had guys come to me and be like, ‘Hey, big dog Max, let’s make it look good, man. I’m trying to get my fishing boat in Tampa.’ I’ve had dudes make the deal on the field during a game because they were worried,” former Steelers tackle, Max Starks, revealed on Wednesday’s episode of the Wolf & Luke show on Arizona Sports.

“Sometimes those guys are your leaders, and that’s where you talk about the false prophets, right? The guys who are preaching it but not living it at the same time. And so as a team, you have to fight all of that minutiae. Because your name on the line, right at the end of the day, my performance. The only person to blame is the name on that back plate.”

ADVERTISEMENT

That’s a harsh glimpse behind the curtain. The environment isn’t always about brotherhood, sacrifice, or winning as one. Sometimes, it’s about navigating self-interest under the pressure of a playoff chase. Now, it’s tricky to pinpoint exactly which season Max is talking about. But if you look at the 2020 Steelers, the locker room was visibly out of sync.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wolf and Luke (@wolfandluke) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

That season, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and his receivers struggled noticeably with chemistry. Wide receivers like Diontae Johnson and Eric Ebron posted alarmingly high drop rates of almost 15% that year. And even Big Ben himself admitted the misfires.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think I just need to give them more catchable balls, put them into a position to catch balls where they’re not going to get hit,” Roethlisberger said after a tough 23-17 loss against the Commanders in 2020.

Fast forward to today, and the Steelers’ woes persist in a similar fashion. The current quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, publicly called a recent team performance against the Bills “boo-worthy.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

But beyond pride and legacy, there’s cold, hard cash on the line. That “fishing boat in Tampa” isn’t just a metaphor. NFL players’ contracts often include incentive bonuses tied to performance, wins, and playoff appearances. The things that keep a guy motivated when the season looks bleak.

Remember how Tampa Bay legend Tom Brady helped Rob Gronkowski hit his bonus targets. In 2021, Gronk needed 750 receiving yards and 55 receptions to earn $1 million in bonuses. Brady helped him in the last game of the season to cross that yard mark with 137 yards against the Panthers.

It shows players sometimes have personal stakes that influence how they perform or collaborate on the field. For Mike Tomlin’s squad, if the playoffs slip away, the financial hit can sting just as badly as the lost opportunity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hopes tied to Mike Tomlin’s playoff streak

Take defensive tackle Cameron Heyward, one of the franchise’s cornerstone players. His contract package includes $3.2 million in incentives. He earns $1.6 million for eight sacks plus a playoff berth. Another $1.6 million comes for 11.5 sacks and one playoff win.

Sadly, for this season, those incentives look dead. The seven-time Pro Bowler sits at just 1.5 sacks over 12 starts. His last sack was in Week 6, and nothing since.

ADVERTISEMENT

Then there’s Rodgers, who signed a deal loaded with postseason triggers. He pockets $500k for a playoff spot. That jumps to $1 million for a divisional win and $1.5 million for a Super Bowl victory or MVP.

So if the Steelers want to make the playoffs like they usually do under Tomlin, it’s going to be a battle. They sit at 6-6, tied with the Ravens, but Baltimore holds the top spot in the division. With the competition this tight, every win from here on out matters for Pittsburgh.