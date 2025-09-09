Mike Tomlin Blames Steelers 1st-Round Pick Who Made Aaron Rodgers Struggle in Week 1

Mike Tomlin watched his 41-year-old quarterback get hammered four times Sunday and wasn’t thrilled about it. Aaron Rodgers took a beating in Pittsburgh’s 34-32 win over the Jets, exposing some serious concerns about protecting their aging signal-caller. Third-year left tackle Broderick Jones struggled mightily against New York’s pass rush, allowing multiple pressures that could’ve derailed the comeback victory. Tomlin’s postgame comments about Jones revealed frustration with the young tackle’s inconsistent performance when veteran leadership was desperately needed.

Mike Tomlin’s postgame evaluation of Broderick Jones carried mixed emotions Tuesday — frustration with his young tackle’s inconsistent protection, but also confidence that the third-year pro can bounce back from a rough outing. Gerry Dulac shared Tomlin’s pointed comments on X: “He could be better. Our quarterback got hit too much and he was a component of that.” The mixed feelings stem from Jones returning to his natural left tackle position after two seasons on the right side, creating both opportunity and pressure in a make-or-break year for his Steelers future. At least two of Aaron Rodgers’ four sacks came from Jones’ side of the line, exposing the 41-year-old quarterback to unnecessary punishment. Tomlin’s direct criticism reflects the urgent need for better pass protection, as Pittsburgh’s championship window depends on keeping their aging quarterback upright.

The head coach balanced his criticism with measured confidence in Jones’s mental toughness moving forward. “You don’t get to the National Football League by being fragile emotionally,” Tomlin stated, showing faith in his tackle’s ability to handle adversity. Jones started 16 of 17 games last season, proving his reliability and importance to Pittsburgh’s offensive schemes. His transition back to left tackle was supposed to unlock his potential after struggling on the right side during his first two NFL seasons. The 2023 first-round pick entered 2024 with optimistic training camp reports, but Sunday’s performance against the Jets revealed lingering inconsistencies. Tomlin emphasized the collective nature of protection: “There’s a lot of confident guys I work with. You win some battles, you lose some battles, you come back fighting. That’s just the nature of the men that play this game at this level.”

Troy Fautanu’s return from injury added another layer of complexity to Pittsburgh’s offensive line evaluation. The second-year tackle finally saw meaningful snaps at right tackle after missing most of his rookie season due to a dislocated kneecap and ligament damage. Tomlin’s assessment of Fautanu mirrored his Jones critique: “Just like Broderick. I thought he had some good moments, I thought he certainly could be better. As I mentioned, as a collective, we got our quarterback hit too often for my liking.” The parallel evaluations suggest both young tackles need significant improvement to protect Rodgers effectively. With the quarterback’s mobility limited at 41, Pittsburgh’s offensive line becomes the critical factor in determining whether their championship aspirations survive the season’s physical demands. Rodgers’ on-field dominance set the stage for his postgame press conference, where he systematically dismantled every criticism thrown his way.

Aaron Rodgers silences critics after masterful Steelers debut performance

Aaron Rodgers didn’t just beat the Jets on Sunday — he obliterated every narrative about his declining abilities. The 41-year-old quarterback orchestrated a vintage comeback performance that reminded everyone why he’s a future Hall of Famer, completing 22-of-30 passes for 244 yards and four touchdowns in Pittsburgh’s thrilling 34-32 victory. His chemistry with Arthur Smith was seamless despite offseason speculation about potential conflicts between the veteran quarterback and his new coordinator. Rodgers looked every bit like the MVP-caliber player who dominated Green Bay for years, showing accurate throws with plenty of zip and excellent pocket presence.

The media’s preseason concerns about Rodgers and Smith’s relationship proved completely unfounded. Critics suggested the quarterback’s tendency to be audible at the line would clash with Smith’s structured approach, creating tension that could derail Pittsburgh’s offense. Instead, the duo worked in perfect harmony during the Steelers’ first 30-point game since 2016. “There’s a lot of garbage being talked about myself or Arthur out there,” Rodgers said postgame. “How are we going to co-exist? We got a great relationship, and he called a really good game. I’ve got to play a lot better in spots, but happy to be 1-0.” His connection with DK Metcalf was particularly impressive, as the receiver hauled in four catches for 83 yards.

However, Rodgers can’t carry this offense alone at his age. Broderick Jones struggled mightily at left tackle, allowing multiple pressures that exposed the quarterback to unnecessary punishment. The rushing attack generated almost nothing, putting additional pressure on Rodgers to make plays through the air. If Pittsburgh had lost this game with Rodgers posting pedestrian numbers, Jones would be facing intense scrutiny for his protection failures.

Rodgers proved he’s still capable of elite quarterback play when properly supported. His Week 1 performance was better than anything Pittsburgh has seen since Ben Roethlisberger’s retirement, but the surrounding cast must improve to maximize his remaining prime years and championship potential.