Mike Tomlin Calls Out Aaron Rodgers’ Offense for Turning Steelers’ Biggest Strength Into a Weakness

The Pittsburgh Steelers are slipping, and everyone can feel it. The unit managed just seven points against the Bills in their 26-7 loss, and the head coach can’t move on from this poor performance, especially from the offense. In a recent interview dissecting the game, Mike Tomlin’s latest comments about quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ offense were both blunt and fiery.

“Real quick, I want to ask you about third quarters last year, you guys were one of the best in the league this year, not so much,” he said. “Can you pinpoint a difference coming out of halftime? It certainly is execution for us.”

After halftime, the Steelers had a very poor quarter in the third period, probably one of the worst, as they gave away 13 points to help the Bills seal the win.

In a new video posted on the Steelers’ YouTube channel, Tomlin discussed what his team must do to survive their showdown with the Baltimore Ravens. While highlighting key points, he shifted his focus to the team’s sudden third-quarter slump, blaming it on execution. The coach highlighted that the last two weeks against the Chicago Bears and Bills proved it.

According to Tomlin, the Steelers opened both halves with the ball and had the advantage. But they still couldn’t build on those possessions.

The offense kept losing the ball, an unforgivable mistake in any situation, especially after halftime, according to the coach. He thinks these turnovers are dragging the team down.

Imago November 30, 2025, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA: November 30, 2025: Jalen Ramsey 5, Gabe Davis 13, James Pierre 42 and Cameron Heyward 97 during the Pittsburgh Steelers vs Buffalo Bills at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh PA. Brook Ward / Apparent Media Group Pittsburgh USA – ZUMAa234 20251130_zsa_a234_102 Copyright: xAMGx

Further, Tomlin said the team must stop the run by shutting down threats such as QB Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry. Yet, running the ball with purpose is also crucial. He emphasized that the offense needs to “stay on schedule” and losing control of possession downs could sink their chances before they even settle in. But why lose control? The pressure from the environment is one factor behind it that Tomlin pointed out.

“We better minimize the impact of the environment on possession downs.”

Meanwhile, Mike Tomlin believes special teams can play an important role when the Steelers face the Ravens.

“We’re looking for solid coverage,” he said. “We’re looking for an explosive return.”

With running back Justice Hill out for the Ravens, Tomlin noted that they’ll see adjustments, and the Steelers must take advantage. But there’s only so much that can be expected from the special teams; the offense still has a bigger responsibility to carry out.

Mike Tomlin’s concerns about the offense strike again

The six-time Super Bowl winner’s third-quarter struggles are not random. So far, the offense has already thrown nine interceptions and surrendered 22 sacks. They also fumbled the ball 11 times, both while rushing and receiving. These stats show why Tomlin is holding the unit accountable. The Steelers managed to avoid these slip-ups last year, but now they are slowing the team down.

Imago November 30, 2025, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA: November 30, 2025: Head Coach Mike Tomlin during the Pittsburgh Steelers vs Buffalo Bills at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh PA. Brook Ward / Apparent Media Group Pittsburgh USA – ZUMAa234 20251130_zsa_a234_106 Copyright: xAMGx

Just last week against the Buffalo Bills, the Steelers proved the severity of these errors. The team’s offense entered halftime with the lead, but its third quarter turned into a nightmare in no time. The Bills scored 13 unanswered points, shifting the momentum in their favor, which eventually led to a 26-7 win. Meanwhile, the Steelers’ offense gained only three total yards in the third quarter.

Overall, Rodgers finished the game with just 10 of 21 passes for 117 yards without a single touchdown. The run game offered some hope as running back Jaylen Warren posted 35 yards on 10 carries and one touchdown. However, that wasn’t enough as the team could only score 58 rushing yards while the opponent rushed for 249 yards, a difference of 191 yards.

Now sitting at 6–6, the Steelers don’t have the luxury of continuing to regret the losses. Their next game on Sunday against the Ravens will determine whether they’ll stay at the top of their division. It’s almost a must-win. With the season intensifying, Mike Tomlin’s team has no choice but to clean up the very issues he has been warning about.