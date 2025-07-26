Mike Tomlin, Cam Heyward & More Pay Tribute as Ben Roethlisberger Finally Inducted to Steelers Hall Of Fame

For nearly two decades, Ben Roethlisberger’s arm carried the weight of a city – and occasionally, a few defenders. Now, it’s his name carrying weight in Steelers history. The franchise’s all-time leader in just about every passing category has officially been selected to the Steelers’ Hall of Honor. And fittingly, he’s going in alongside two familiar names – Joey Porter and Maurkice Pouncey.

The announcement dropped via the team’s X account: “Introducing the Hall of Honor Class of 2025!” Cam Heyward wasted no time jumping into the comments with a playful flex – “My teammates! 😂😂😂” – the kind of reaction only a locker room brother could pull off. Mike Tomlin went the sentimental route on Instagram. In a short video message, he called the trio a “small and really special group” and praised them as “great representatives of the Pittsburgh Steelers.” Tomlin closed it with trademark simplicity: “Man, I can’t wait to have you guys back and participate in it. Well-deserved.”

Roethlisberger wasn’t just a stat monster – though fifth in career passing yards and eighth in touchdown passes doesn’t hurt. From that shoestring tackle in ‘05 to the laser to Santonio Holmes in Super Bowl XLIII, the man made moments. And now, he finally has a place to match them.