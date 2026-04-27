Mike Tomlin Cites ‘Loneliness’ in Decision to Step Away From Steelers After 19 Years

Mike Tomlin’s decision to part ways with the Pittsburgh Steelers after 19 years of coaching the team was not a decision made overnight. After helping the franchise win the Lombardi trophy in just his second season in charge, it seemed like Tomlin could call curtains on his career by becoming the most decorated coach in NFL history. However, not a lot of success came in the following years, and this rendered an almost ugly finish in the relationship, but Tomlin decided to part ways after another playoff exit last season.

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After months of speculation surrounding his departure, the 54-year-old finally shared his side of the story.

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“There’s a loneliness with leadership,” stated Tomlin in an interview with NBC. “I just thought it was a good time for me, personally. And what I mean by that is just where I am in life.”

The painful decision came after the Steelers’ 6-30 loss against the Houston Texans in the Wild Card Round of the 2025 season, as the team faltered yet again in another dismal postseason run. While the early playoff exit seemingly prompted the decision, the Super Bowl-winning coach revealed that he contemplated it over time, and it was not an abrupt step.

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Although the Yellow and Black reached the playoffs six times after the 2016 season, the performance had been abysmal, failing to cross the Wild Card round five times, including in the 2025 season. The consecutive playoff failures led to leadership burden for the former coach, whose tactics were under scrutiny, and he shouldered that pressure all by himself.

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During his lengthy career at Acrisure Stadium, Tomlin maintained strong bonds with top players from different generations. Yet a team’s coach stood alone, making the toughest decisions and directing the team. Hence, the responsibility of the postseason let him down when the team collapsed in the past nine seasons.

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It is a reason he mentioned that seasoned players like Cam Heyward, T.J. Watt, and Chris Boswell needed fresh energy at the Steelers that a new coach might be able to bring, which could lead to a better playoff run. The franchise hired a Super Bowl-winning coach like Mike McCarthy, who is seen as the one to end the Steelers’ playoff woes with a new setup and leadership.

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While Tomlin has walked away from his coaching role, he is set to embrace a new role in the 2026 season.

Mike Tomlin is set to be an NBC broadcaster after leaving his coaching role

As a football player, Mike Tomlin never played in the NFL, but his coaching career began in his early 20s. After an extensive coaching career of over three decades, including 25 years as a professional, the 54-year-old is taking a break from this position and is set to embark on his journey as a broadcaster with NBC.

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“I’m humbled and honored to come alongside the best group in sports, and really looking forward to the challenge of presenting the NFL to fellow football lovers on Sunday nights,” said Tomlin about his new profession on NBC. “I’ve been a part of a team since 1980, and I can’t wait to join this one and help continue delivering high-quality coverage along with my new teammates on Football Night in America.”

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Making the transition from the sideline to the TV screen, he is joining NBC’s Football Night in America (FNIA) as a lead studio analyst. In his new position, the 54-year-old will do pre-game coverage, requiring him to broadcast from different stadiums, not the studio. Hence, he will be travelling to different cities as he did as a coach when the Steelers played different teams throughout his tenure.

Given his nearly two decades of experience as an HC, he is expected to give simple breakdowns of game strategies for the viewers. He will join fellow analysts— Maria Taylor, Devin McCourty, and Jason Garrett. On the other hand, he is replacing his former mentor, Tony Dungy, for this role. The duration of his NBC contract is not publicly known, but it’s likely to be a multi-year deal.