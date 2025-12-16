Mike Tomlin Clears Feelings on Steelers Legends After Ben Roethlisberger Clarifies ‘Clean House’ Comments

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Mike Tomlin and the Steelers just handled business in Week 15. The Black and Gold rolled past the Dolphins 28-15 and kept the good vibes flowing at Acrisure Stadium. Yet the win was only part of the story. During the game, Steelers Nation got another reason to cheer. The franchise revealed its 2025 Hall of Honor class. And after the final whistle, Tomlin also talked about these Steelers legends.

In the post-game conference, Tomlin made sure the spotlight stayed where it belonged. He praised the men who helped build the black and gold standard.

“I’d also like to recognize our Hall of Honor inductees, man, just quality, black and gold Steelers men. Great to not only welcome them into that fold but also see many of their teammates here in town supporting them. That never gets old, seeing those guys, and hopefully they had a really good weekend,” Tomlin said.

Notably, Maurkice Pouncey, Joey Porter, and Ben Roethlisberger were celebrated as the 2025 Hall of Honor inductees at halftime of Monday night’s rematch against the Dolphins. And it was a moment to witness.