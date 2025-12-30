brand-logo
Steelers’ Mike Tomlin Confirms Stance on Aaron Rodgers Retirement, Announces TJ Watt Injury Update

ByAnjali Thakur

Dec 30, 2025 | 1:21 PM EST

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin made it clear in a press conference on Tuesday that he is not thinking about Aaron Rodgers retiring anytime soon. Instead, Tomlin said his focus is on keeping Rodgers on the field and helping the team win.

“I don’t know that I’ve taken time to ponder that. I’m just committed to making sure that it’s not,” Tomlin said when asked if this could be Rodgers’ final game.

Tomlin praised Rodgers for what he has brought to the team since joining the Steelers.

“He’s certainly been an awesome contributor to our efforts,” Tomlin said. “Not only from a talent and experience perspective, but his professionalism, his relationship with the game, and his willingness to help his teammates grow and get better each day,” Tomlin added.

Mike Tomlin also shared several injury updates. Tight end Darnell Washington is officially out after surgery on a broken arm earlier today. Tomlin said he has not seen T.J. Watt yet, but he feels more positive about Watt playing than he did in previous weeks.

