Mike Tomlin Could Give Up On Steelers’ Rookie QB After Aaron Rodgers Changed Retirement Stance

Anyone who has followed Mike Tomlin knows about his soft spot for Aaron Rodgers. That famous moment at Lambeau Field—Rodgers catching Tomlin’s approving smile and head nod. It was more than just a sideline exchange; it hinted at a respect that’s lingered for years. Now, with Rodgers in Pittsburgh, the connection feels like it’s come full circle.

Tomlin has his main man in Rodgers, but the battle behind him isn’t as clean. The Steelers drafted Will Howard, hoping he’d grow into a long-term piece, while Skylar Thompson was never expected to last past camp. But with Howard injured, he turned those slim odds into a real conversation after capitalizing on every snap this preseason. Suddenly, the City of Bridges is debating if Thompson’s late push deserves a roster spot.

Against preseason defenses, he went 11-of-13 for 152 yards and a touchdown, proving he can move the chains with efficiency. From the start, the Steelers’ three locks were Rodgers, Mason Rudolph, and Howard. Normally, the Steelers stash a fourth on the practice squad, but Thompson has shown enough that a QB-needy team might try to scoop him up. Unless Tomlin gets creative—like sliding Howard to injured reserve—it’s tough to see Thompson sticking around in the Steel City.

So, there is still optimism for Thompson. Howard suffered a fractured small bone during a center-quarterback exchange, sidelining him for about three weeks. While surgery isn’t necessary, the timing has made things messy. However, Rodgers himself stepped in with his perspective on the situation. “It s—-,” Rodgers said.

“S—- for him, for sure, ’cause he’s had such a nice camp as a young player. Watching him at minicamp and seeing his command of the offense. But this year is a growth year for him. It’s a year to watch and learn, and obviously better himself. This will just be a minor setback for him. Get his body ready the way he wants to get it and get ready to be the guy for a long time.” His words hit like advice from someone who’s lived it, reminding everyone he once waited behind Brett Favre before becoming the guy.

So now Tomlin may have to make a tough call—either ride with Thompson or risk the backup on a still recovering rookie. However, there’s some good news for Tomlin and the Steelers.

Aaron Rodgers weighs more than just one season with the Steelers

Aaron Rodgers may have hinted that this could be his final lap, but he’s leaving the door cracked for 2026. When asked about the expectations for the Steel City’s newest roster, the 41-year-old shared some rare insights. After all, the Black and Gold stacked up this offseason, adding Pro Bowl veterans Jalen Ramsey and Darius Slay, plus rookies like first-rounder Derrick Harmon, running back Kaleb Johnson, defensive tackle Yahya Black, and edge rusher Jack Sawyer. With Rodgers at the helm, the buzz inside Acrisure Stadium has felt different.

Meanwhile, Metcalf made sure to stir the pot on Cam Heyward’s podcast. “I think we’re gonna do some special things this year. Looking forward to it,” Metcalf said, before flashing a smile at Rodgers. “And you know, maybe we can run it back.” To which Rodgers grinned and simply replied, “Maybe.” That playful exchange alone was enough to get Steelers Nation speculating. Clearly, Metcalf is already campaigning for Rodgers to stay, and the QB’s answer showed he isn’t shutting the door on one more year.

Not only that, Rodgers has admitted he’s treating this as if it could be his last. The one-year deal he signed before minicamp reflects that mindset. But as Rodgers does, complete dedication, including staying in the dorms at Saint Vincent College’s training camp. That kind of buy-in has made an impression on the locker room.

Above all, Rodgers has leaned into mentoring the young core on offense. His guidance has already set a tone that feels sustainable beyond one season. And though it’s early, the connection between Rodgers and Pittsburgh seems strong enough that a “run it back” in 2026 doesn’t sound far-fetched at all.