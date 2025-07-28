brand-logo
Mike Tomlin Cuts ‘Old, Washed Up’ Receiver After Aaron Rodgers & DK Metcalf’s Steelers Training Camp Session

ByAmit Kumar Jha

Jul 28, 2025 | 12:21 PM EDT

feature-image

via Imago

feature-image

via Imago

The Steelers‘ wide receiver, once a multi-threat Pro Bowler and feared return man, is out of Latrobe, unceremoniously shown the door. And the timing? Brutal. “Breaking news❗️❗️❗️Pittsburgh Steelers release old washed up Cordarrelle Patterson on his day off!!!” That tweet from 34-year-old Cordarrelle Patterson himself (@ceeflashpee84) said it all. Mike Tomlin released him on his day off, in the middle of a Steelers training camp, suddenly surging with new energy.

And that energy? It has a name, Aaron Rodgers to DK Metcalf. Just days ago, the Rodgers-Metcalf connection looked shaky. Missed reps. Sloppy timing. Not much to celebrate. But that changed quickly. On Friday, July 26, during the intense seven-shot goal-line drill, the two stars finally showed why Mike Tomlin pulled off two of the boldest offseason acquisitions.

Rodgers threaded a dart to Metcalf on a perfect out route against veteran corner Darius Slay. It was smooth, sharp, and deadly. The crowd erupted. The sideline buzzed. Even though Joey Porter Jr. shut down the duo on a later play, the chemistry was undeniably building.

Mike Tomlin wasn’t shocked. He smirked when asked about the touchdown. “That’s what I anticipate. You know, I’m not going to go pep rally. That’s what I expect. That’s what I envisioned all summer.” And that might be the line that sealed Patterson’s fate.

Stay tuned, this is a developing story!

0
  Debate

Did Mike Tomlin make the right call releasing Patterson, or was it a disrespectful move?

