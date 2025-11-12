Mike Tomlin Directly Blames Pat Frierermuth, Calvin Austin & Co. for Steelers’ Embarrassing Week 10 Loss

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ 25-10 defeat at the hands of the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday was far more than just another offensive collapse. Head Coach Mike Tomlin’s post-game assessment revealed a calculated decision by the Chargers’ defense to neutralize the Steelers’ primary weapon, DK Metcalf.​​

According to Steelers beat reporter Nick Farabaugh’s Tuesday press conference notes, Tomlin provided a specific breakdown of the Chargers’ game plan: “Mike Tomlin says the Chargers used schematics to force the ball elsewhere away from DK Metcalf in the passing game, and that those other players didn’t step up to make plays.”

The Chargers deployed a defensive masterpiece centered on bracketing DK Metcalf, the Steelers’ undisputed WR1. By doing so, the Chargers effectively forced QB Aaron Rodgers to pass the ball to secondary receivers, a responsibility they ultimately failed to meet.

Calvin Austin III, the team’s wide receiver No. 2, was directly involved in one of the game’s most pivotal mistakes. On a crucial fourth-quarter drive at the Chargers’ 10-yard line, Rodgers threw a short crossing pass intended for Austin. The wide receiver couldn’t secure the easy catch, and the ball deflected into the hands of Chargers cornerback Donte Jackson for an interception.

Even Rodgers expressed visible frustration towards Austin, as the 41-year-old was heard saying, “F****** Austin dropped it again.”

Coming on to Pat Freiermuth, the Steelers’ Pro Bowl tight end, who secured all three of his targets for 33 yards. The veteran had only 227 yards to his name before this performance, and now, with these stats, he sure will land his lowest mark since his rookie season.

Meanwhile, Roman Wilson, the Steelers’ 2024 third-round draft pick from Michigan, recorded his most productive game of the young season. Wilson hauled in 2 receptions on 3 targets for 35 yards and a touchdown in the loss, with nearly his entire production coming during garbage time.

His 27-yard touchdown reception from Aaron Rodgers came with just 2:57 remaining in the fourth quarter, when the Steelers were already trailing 25-3. On the other hand, Jaylen Warren was arguably the Steelers’ most productive offensive weapon against the Chargers. However, circumstances beyond his control severely limited his effectiveness.

The running back rushed 14 times for 70 yards (5.0 yards per carry) and added 2 receptions on 2 targets for 21 yards. Warren had 14 of the 16 carries for Pittsburgh’s running backs, as Kenneth Gainwell was almost entirely removed from the offense. He was one of the few bright spots in an otherwise dismal offensive performance.

Mike Tomlin voices frustration as the Steelers continue to struggle

Mike Tomlin acknowledged the collective shortcomings of the offense. He particularly pointed to the Steelers’ inability to convert third downs and turnovers as key factors in the loss.

He said, “We’re probably midway through the fourth quarter before we converted a third down. You’re not going to win football games by not converting third down and losing the turnover battle… We certainly were loose with the ball in several instances and didn’t convert enough third downs. That’s the result. There’s nothing mystical about it. We’ll be back. We have to be, but we certainly weren’t tonight.”

Even Aaron Rodgers himself took responsibility for the poor performance, stating, “I got to play better than this for us to win. Whatever it takes, I got to make better checks, throws, whatever it is, I’ve got to play better. We got to bounce back.”

He also acknowledged early struggles in the run game and difficulty getting receivers open, saying, “We didn’t run the ball as well as we usually do, and then we didn’t get guys open, and I didn’t play as well as I usually do.”

Rodgers completed just 16 of 31 passes for 161 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. It was his worst performance of the season, with a passer rating of 50.6. The Steelers are currently at a 5-4 record and will now face their AFC North rival, the Cincinnati Bengals, in Week 11 at Acrisure Stadium. With just a razor-thin one-game lead over the Baltimore Ravens in the division standings, the Steelers cannot afford to falter. Mike Tomlin will need to find solutions quickly to the team’s offensive struggles.