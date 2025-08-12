Mike Tomlin Drops Truth Behind Signing Aaron Rodgers & Reveals Steelers QB’s True Character

“So many great quarterbacks are from Pittsburgh. I feel like Pittsburgh has been a part of my career from the beginning,” Aaron Rodgers had said after signing his one-year, $13.65 million deal with the Steelers in June. But was he really part of the Steelers’ original plan? Early in the offseason, Pittsburgh pursued Matthew Stafford, then aimed to re-sign Justin Fields. When both options fell through, Rodgers emerged as a serious contender. But his 2024 season with the Jets was far from being perfect.

After recording just 28 touchdowns, 11 interceptions, and a 5-12 finish last year, he had to be cut loose by the team. Retirement was on the table for Rodgers as the quarterback suffered through two consecutive injury-ridden seasons. But a quiet visit to the Steelers’ facility in March this year may have been the turning point.

Over 70 days then passed between Aaron Rodgers’ visit to the Steelers facility and his official signing – a delay he later attributed to personal matters. Through it all, the Steelers remained stuck in limbo as they tried to find a starting quarterback. During the 2025 NFL Draft in April, Aaron Rodgers remained unsigned in free agency. Still, the Steelers passed on quarterbacks like Jason Dart and Shedeur Sanders at pick No. 21, opting for defensive lineman Derrick Harmon and later drafting QB Will Howard. Fans panicked, and analysts questioned the move. And Steelers’ HC Mike Tomlin? He stayed calm as a cucumber. No one knew how, but recently, Tomlin himself solved the mystery for fans.

On the latest episode of The Pivot Podcast, Mike Tomlin talked about a lot of things related to football with the host Ryan Clark. But the highlight of the interview was when he talked about what it’s like to be coaching Aaron Rodgers. During this discussion, Tomlin finally dropped the truth behind the Steelers’ signing of the quarterback. When asked if he knew something during the draft, Tomlin didn’t even hesitate.

“And you’re right… I knew something,” Mike Tomlin said, his trademark no-nonsense tone making Ryan Clark burst out laughing. That “something” was Aaron Rodgers. So, the Steelers did not grab a quarterback early in the draft because Tomlin already knew Rodgers was coming. Aaron Rodgers had called Mike Tomlin “the man” on The Pat McAfee Show. The quarterback also said, “From Day 1, we talked in the offseason, I wasn’t talking to a head coach. I was talking to a friend.” When Rodgers was going through a tough time in his personal life, he was swayed by Tomlin’s patience, empathy, and listening skills. That’s a rare thing in the NFL.

It turns out that Aaron Rodgers was signed by the Steelers primarily through his connection with Tomlin. It’s almost poetic. Fourteen years ago, Aaron Rodgers won his lone Super Bowl at Tomlin’s expense. Now, the two men will be chasing another Super Bowl together. Tomlin further admitted that he believed in Rodgers from the start. But watching it all unfold on the field has been something else entirely. What’s more, Tomlin opened up about Rodgers’ character, something fans might not know. And this wasn’t just about signing a four-time MVP.

Mike Tomlin reveals Aaron Rodgers’ true character

Aaron Rodgers’ return to form has started to show this year. ESPN’s Ryan Clark had said a few days ago, “I can confirm it, Aaron Rodgers can still really throw the football… it’s crazy in person! 2010-11 Super Bowl flashbacks.” But what the quarterback’s “friend”, Mike Tomlin, had to say about his character after all these years of seeing him play in the league was more interesting.

“You know, this dude’s been doing it 21 years,” Tomlin had further said on The Pivot Podcast. “All he wants to do is win. All he wants to do is have fun within the game. He wanted to be a component of the process of development for young players.” Think about that. Rodgers could easily focus only on himself. Instead, he’s mentoring younger guys while chasing another ring that could be his last. Isn’t that exactly the type of veteran presence any locker room needs?

Recently, during Day 12 of the Steelers’ training camp, Aaron Rodgers provided proof enough for why he might be an ideal fit for the team. In the seven-shot drill, when the score was tied 3-3, Rodgers stood in the shotgun, Kenneth Gainwell to his side. He scanned the field, spotted DK Metcalf on a crisp right-corner route, and delivered a perfect strike. Touchdown. Whistle. The offense won 4-3. Sure, Rodgers had rough days earlier in camp, but this was a big development.

Moreover, Aaron Rodgers is now looking less like a 41-year-old trying to recapture old glory and more like a quarterback running the team huddle with authority. This is exactly what Tomlin envisioned – a calculated gamble on a veteran QB who could still lead at the highest level. So, here’s the question: Will this partnership deliver the storybook ending they both want? Tomlin believes it. The team seems to believe it. And if Rodgers keeps throwing like he did in camp, Steelers fans might start believing it, too.