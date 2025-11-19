Mike Tomlin Faces Heat for Wasting $150M Steelers Asset Amid Aaron Rodgers’ Injury

Head coach Mike Tomlin turned heads back in March when he brought the Seattle Seahawks’ star player to the Pittsburgh Steelers. While wide receiver DK Metcalf instantly felt “homey,” fans aren’t so sure his recent performance justifies the $150 million tag. But it doesn’t have everything to do with Metcalf. The question is: Is Tomlin truly using him effectively to get what the franchise paid for?

“The Steelers opted to trade for — and pay big money to — DK Metcalf. Through 10 games, they’ve yet to use him in a way that justifies the investment.”

This is the sharp message ProFootballTalk recently posted on X, summing up the frustration fans have been feeling in just two lines. After all, the Steelers didn’t intend to spend big to make Metcalf just another face in the offense. In March 2025, the Seahawks shipped Metcalf in exchange for a second-round pick and a late-round swap.

Next, the Steelers signed a new five-year, $150 million deal, which included a $30 million signing bonus, $60 million guaranteed, and an annual average salary of $33 million. The big contract reflects the team’s expectations of the player. Unfortunately, the amount hasn’t ‌translated into Metcalf’s performance. Through ten games, the second-round pick has recorded only 37 catches, 62 targets, 551 yards, and five touchdowns.

He’s currently averaging 55.1 yards per game, showing he hasn’t played up to his reputation. In the last game against the Cincinnati Bengals, the defense held him under 50 yards. It marks his third straight game below that mark. In Week 10, he led the Steelers with just three catches for 35 yards in a humiliating 25-10 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. What makes this even harder for fans to swallow is the Steelers’ trade of wide receiver George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys.

He’s putting up a powerful performance this season with 58 catches, 908 yards, and seven touchdowns. It’s not as if his talent suddenly appeared; the Steelers may not have used him right. Many wonder if the team should have handed the contract to Pickens instead of Metcalf. While the chatter over Mike Tomlin’s mismanagement grows louder, the timing couldn’t be worse.

Rodgers’ injury raises stakes for Mike Tomlin’s offense

NFL icon Aaron Rodgers fractured his left wrist in the second quarter of the Steelers’ 34-12 win over the Bengals. His exit forced quarterback Mason Rudolph to fill in, but he handled the pressure well. The player completed 12 of 16 passes for 127 yards on Sunday night. However, in the upcoming games, the offense must learn how to navigate without its QB1 if Rodgers isn’t able to play.

On Tuesday, Mike Tomlin confirmed some relief, revealing that Rodgers won’t undergo surgery for his non-throwing wrist. But for now, his status for Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears remains uncertain. According to Tomlin, Rodgers’ comeback will depend on multiple factors. These include stabilization of his wrist, pain levels, safety, and effectiveness on the field.

Tomlin also revealed that he’ll make the final decision regarding the 41-year-old quarterback by Friday. Still, Rodgers will sit out Wednesday’s practice, despite his desire to push through his pain and play the next game. With the ten-time Pro Bowl temporarily sidelined, the Steelers will likely turn to Rudolph and rookie quarterback Will Howard, who just got off the injured reserve.