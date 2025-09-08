Mike Tomlin Faces Major Concern With Aaron Rodgers Despite Steelers QB’s Dominant Week 1 Debut

When Aaron Rodgers took the field at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, September 7, a scene much different from the past greeted him. A mix of jeers from the Jets crowd, who once cheered for him, and an electric sense of redemption humming in the air. Rodgers, flashing black and gold against the sea of green, answered the question hanging over his twilight NFL career. 4 TDs, 244 yards, and a thrilling 34-32 road win over his former team. Yet beneath the glittering stat line, a nuanced concern lurked, something that could bode ill for Steelers HC Mike Tomlin going into the season.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Mike Tomlin praised Rodgers postgame simply: “I just thought he was game all day… that’s why I was confident.” But Tomlin also cautioned that this was just the first chapter of a long season and that sweeping judgments now would be premature. “We’ve had him for one game. You can paint with a broad brush, or not. I’m appreciative of the effort.” The coach’s subtle reserve hints at the crux of the underlying issue: while Rodgers dazzled Sunday, questions remain about his durability and decision-making under mounting pressure as the season unfolds.

An anonymous coach cited by The Athletic’s Mike Sando cast a sharp light on Rodgers’ evolving style. “He cannot get away from the rush anymore. But he can move in the pocket and deliver those wrist flicks accurately, with or without his feet on the ground.” Rodgers notably took 4 sacks and 3 hits.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

So, if the trend continues, Rodgers might find his performance limited, or worse, find himself on the IR again. The coach also noted, “What he has to watch out for is those wrist flicks turn into interceptions later in the year. The four (TDs) is what everyone sees. Nobody pays attention to the two dropped interceptions or the fact that, just four or five years ago, he’d go five games without one of those.” This duality: elite production shadowed by creeping risk, is the tightrope Rodgers will walk in the coming weeks.

via Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Pittsburgh Steelers at New York Jets Sep 7, 2025 East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers 8 throws the ball during the first quarter against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. East Rutherford MetLife Stadium New Jersey USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xWendellxCruzx 20250907_kdn_cc1_064

Historically, Rodgers’ mobility and quick decision-making have been key to his success. In recent seasons, particularly his stint with the Jets, those elements appeared diminished. His Achilles injury in 2023 stalled his momentum, and the Jets parted ways with him early in 2025 after an underwhelming tenure. Pittsburgh’s gamble to add a veteran like Rodgers was met with skepticism. But now begins to look like a surefire investment after Sunday’s win. Still, Rodgers did get sacked on his very first play. The question remains: can Rodgers consistently protect the football against the NFL’s fiercest rushers, or will those wrist flicks become costly mistakes?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The Steelers’ overall performance on defense also cast a shadow over Rodgers’ triumphant night. Their run defense was porous against Justin Fields and the Jets, surrendering 182 rushing yards. The offense was forced into passing situations, increasing Rodgers’ exposure to pressure. Mike Tomlin’s challenge this season is twofold: support Rodgers by tightening their defensive front while ensuring the OL can give their QB the time to make those delicate throws.

AD

But with Sunday’s victory down in the books, Rodgers has shown, without so many words, exactly what Jets HC Aaron Glenn missed out on when he passed on Rodgers this offseason. In the process, Rodgers has also come within striking distance of an accolade for himself.

Aaron Rodgers’ bittersweet victory and what lies ahead

The game’s narrative held a personal edge for Rodgers. He had notably downplayed the Jets matchup until it happened. “I’d just be excited for Week 1,” he’d said. But in the postgame presser, there was a question he just couldn’t ignore. The question went: “You spoke about the meeting with Aaron Glenn on McAfee a few months ago. Beating him, is there significance in that since he basically told you to your face that he didn’t think you were right for that team?” Rodgers had a faraway, emotional look on his face when he responded with a simple, “Yes. That’s what he did.” But when asked again, he noted calmly, “I was happy to beat everybody associated with the Jets.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Rodgers’ admission was a mix of grudging satisfaction and pride. Not only did he beat the team that rejected him on their home field, he also faced the boos of MetLife Stadium and drowned them with cheers from those waving terrible towels. And with his 4 touchdowns in the game, he is now one step closer to a critical milestone. Brett Favre, the legendary Packers QB whom Rodgers had once replaced in Green Bay, notably has 508 passing touchdowns to his name. Before the Steelers vs. Jets clash, A-Rod had 504 TDs in his name. Now? Rodgers stands on even ground with Favre, and the next touchdown will be the one where he surpasses Favre.

For Rodgers, the victory at MetLife Stadium silenced the doubts surrounding his NFL future. For the Steelers, this early victory marks a stepping stone in their mission of turning playoff heartbreaks around. In the weeks ahead, Rodgers must sustain elite play while minimizing turnovers. If he can, it will be a balance that could define the Steelers’ 2025 season.