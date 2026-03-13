Mike Tomlin Finally Breaks Silence After Stepping Away as Steelers HC

Essentials Inside The Story Mike Tomlin made a public appearance in Pittsburgh this week.

The former Steelers coach reflected on his time with the organization and the city.

His comments come weeks after stepping down following the playoff loss.

For weeks, a notable silence hung over the Steel City, a void left by the man who guided the Steelers for nearly two decades. This week, that silence was finally broken. Former Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin resurfaced at the Ireland Funds Pittsburgh Gala inside Acrisure Stadium, where he addressed the community publicly for the first time since stepping down from the sideline.

“Good evening,” Tomlin said with a big smile. “It’s often said that we’re not here for a long time, we’re here for a good time. Like you have to choose. I think our experience in Pittsburgh and with the great Steelers organization exemplifies that we were here for a long time, and a really good time. It’s been an honor to serve the greatest organization in sport. It’s been an honor to be part of this great community, to call it home, and for our kids to call it home. We’re in somewhat of a nomadic business, and so we don’t take that for granted that our kids get the opportunity to call Pittsburgh home.”

Tomlin also explained that his connection to the community goes beyond football.

“It’s been an honor to serve the community in which we live, the values that we hold, and it will continue. We appreciate the recognition, but as my wife said, we certainly don’t do it for that. We’ve been extremely blessed, man, to share those blessings. Thank you.”

The moment came during the Ireland Funds Pittsburgh Gala, which was held inside Acrisure Stadium, the home field where the Black and Gold built countless memories. During the ceremony, Tomlin and his wife, Kiya, received the Patricia R. Rooney Community Impact Award. The honor recognizes leaders who launch meaningful initiatives to address pressing modern challenges.

Soon after, Tomlin also penned a heartfelt message on his social media.

“Kiya and I are humbled and honored to win the Patricia R. Rooney Community Impact Award as part of The Ireland Funds Pittsburgh Gala,” he wrote on his Instagram. “I know what The Ireland Funds means to the Rooney family, and it’s incredible they are celebrating their 50th Anniversary this year after Ambassador Rooney was one of the founders in 1976. Also, congratulations to Michael Keaton, AKA ‘Batman,’ who received the Daniel M. Rooney Ambassador’s Award.”

However, Tomlin’s departure from the sideline remains fresh for Steelers Nation. Earlier this winter, the former coach stepped down after Pittsburgh suffered a 30-6 Wild Card defeat to the Houston Texans. That loss extended a difficult trend, marking the ninth straight season in which the Black and Gold failed to win a playoff game.

Meanwhile, the organization quickly moved forward. The Steelers hired Mike McCarthy as the next head coach and reshaped the team.

So, while the Black and Gold have already begun a new chapter, what’s going on in Tomlin’s life?

What are Mike Tomlin’s plans after the Steelers exit?

After stepping down as head coach, Mike Tomlin has largely disappeared from the public eye. Naturally, that silence sparked questions across Steelers Nation about what comes next. A few weeks ago, NFL insider Jay Glazer shared a glimpse into Tomlin’s current routine.

“The way to get in touch with him right now is through Kiya [Tomlin],” Glazer said. “You put his phone away. He’s in Georgia with Harley. And he’s like, All I’m doing is hanging with Harley [Tomlin], getting myself in shape, working on my mental and physical health, and I am falling off the reservation for ages.”

Soon after leaving the sideline, Tomlin appeared in Athens, Georgia, where cameras spotted him sitting beside his wife, Kiya Tomlin, while supporting their daughter, Harley Tomlin, at a major gymnastics meet.

Meanwhile, speculation about Tomlin’s next move has spread quickly. Some reports tied him to potential television analyst roles with major networks, while others predicted a fast return to coaching with another franchise. However, Glazer quickly pushed back on both ideas and suggested Tomlin is not preparing for media work.

“Right now, I say, I think he’s done,” Glazer noted. “But everyone who says, ‘He’s going to TV!’ He’s not even close to this. But it’s not even there. I said to him, ‘Hey, if we do TV, are you gonna use your agent?’ And he’s like, ‘Fu-k no.’ I said, ‘Well, I gotta get you an agent,’ and he said, ‘Yeah. When the time’s right, you tell me who to go with.’ We’re not even there. We’re months away from talking about it.”

Still, even with Glazer’s strong denial, rumors about possible TV jobs continue to circulate. For now, fans can only wait to see what life after the Steelers ultimately looks like for Mike Tomlin.