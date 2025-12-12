Mike Tomlin Finds $180 Million Aaron Rodgers Replacement After QB’s Retirement Announcement: Steelers Insider

Essentials Inside The Story Steelers linked to Cousins as Rodgers nears retirement exit

Christopher Carter hints at $180M Cousins move for 2026

Tomlin contract tensions add pressure to Pittsburgh’s looming offseason decisions

Pittsburgh may be standing at the edge of one of the boldest moves in franchise history. Veteran Aaron Rodgers has quietly signaled the twilight of his career. For months, the question of who will replace him has loomed over Heinz Field. Now, a single tweet from insider Christopher Carter has hinted at a $180 million solution that Mike Tomlin has found to the problem.

“And just like that, Kirk Cousins is your #Steelers quarterback in 2026,” Carter said on X.

The comment hit with weight, because Kirk Cousins is tied to a $180 million contract with the Falcons, a deal that runs through 2027 and includes massive guarantees. Yet the structure also creates an opening for a 2026 move, exactly when the Steelers will need a veteran successor.

At 42, Aaron Rodgers has shown flashes of brilliance but also moments of struggle. He has thrown for 2,370 yards with 20 touchdowns against seven interceptions, guiding Pittsburgh to a 7-6 record. Yet inconsistency has followed him all season, and whispers of retirement have become stronger with him being “pretty sure” that this season will be his last. Unlike Philip Rivers, who recently unretired at age 44, for the Colts, Rodgers made his own timeline clear for life after retirement.

“I’m staying retired,” he said recently, staying firm on his June comments. “When this is all done, I’m out. You won’t see me.”

His contract expires after this season. His words imply no comeback. Enter Kirk Cousins. Back in the offseason, the Steelers had opted to bet on Aaron Rodgers over Cousins, banking on the veteran to guide Pittsburgh through this year’s campaign. But as Rodgers edges toward the twilight of his career, the conversation may be shifting.

Cousins’ lines up almost identically with the version of Rodgers that Pittsburgh has now. Their head-to-head numbers show matching efficiency profiles: both sit at 66.5 percent in direct matchups, both average 7.6 yards per attempt, and both operate best as rhythm passers who win from structure rather than athletic chaos. Cousins even edges Rodgers in touchdown rate during those games, while Rodgers protects the ball better.

Cousins, tied to a $40 million cap hit in 2025 with Atlanta that jumps to $57.5 million in 2026, offers a pathway for Pittsburgh to reignite its pursuit. The Falcons retain flexibility, able to move on before 2026 with a manageable dead-cap charge, a detail that could make Cousins a realistic target for Tomlin’s roster plans. The Steelers know Rodgers’ retirement will leave a void. Steelers journalist Carter seems to believe the answer is already forming with a $180 million shot caller that Tomlin has found as the answer.

However, while the quarterback’s future has dominated headlines, another issue within Pittsburgh has surfaced just as quickly. A contract-leak controversy surrounding Mike Tomlin has shifted the focus to the sideline.

Mike Tomlin’s agent linked to Steelers contract leak

Pittsburgh finds itself wrestling with a dicey situation, after a respected insider accused Mike Tomlin’s own agent of leaking key details about the coach’s long-term future. With the Steelers approaching a pivotal postseason push, the timing has raised eyebrows across the league. The whole controversy kicked off when ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Pittsburgh needs to decide by March 1 on whether to exercise the 2027 team option in Tomlin’s contract.

This detail had never been publicly confirmed, and according to Gerry Dulac from the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, it didn’t originate from the team.

“First of all, that’s coming from Mike Tomlin’s agent, because it’s not coming from the Steelers,” Dulac stated on 102.5 WDVE.

Dulac pointed to Tomlin’s contract structure as the likely basis for the report. He explained that previous extensions had included a one-year option and that he had long assumed such clauses would continue to be included. Still, the leak’s timing, just as questions about Tomlin’s future intensified, sparked debate over whether the coach’s camp was applying pressure ahead of the franchise’s decision.

Meanwhile, the Steelers’ decision regarding the option seems to hinge on performance. Last weekend’s victory over the Ravens helped restore their playoff hopes, and the organization is expected to heavily consider postseason results. If Tomlin can stabilize the season and finish strong, the chances of renewal become much more favorable.

Pittsburgh is staring at a pivotal crossroads. The franchise must decide whether its longest-tenured figure stays in the picture or whether 2026 becomes the end of an era. The Steelers have not fired a coach since 1941, and that streak may survive if Tomlin chooses to walk away on his own. Yet the stakes run deeper than one sideline decision. With the looming quarterback puzzle and a potential renewed push for Kirk Cousins on the horizon, the organization faces one of its most consequential offseasons in decades.