Mike Tomlin Flags Triple Concerns for Steelers Locker Room Before Lions Game

Essentials Inside The Story David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs are a major concern for Mike Tomlin's Steelers

Steelers elevate 2 players from the practice squad to active roster ahead of their week 16 matchup

The Pittsburgh Steelers are sitting in pole position in the AFC North

The Pittsburgh Steelers sit at 8-6 and hold a one-game advantage over the Baltimore Ravens. While every matchup feels like a playoff test, their next major challenge comes against a desperate Detroit Lions. It’s a team also fighting to keep its playoff hopes alive among brutal divisional rivals. With high stakes on both sides, head coach Mike Tomlin has openly addressed three major concerns for the Steelers locker room.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

While speaking on The Mike Tomlin Show, host Bob Pompeani sat down with Tomlin to discuss the Week 16 matchup against the Lions. Tomlin didn’t shy away from outlining what worries him most. And it all starts with Detroit’s offense. The first two concerns come from the Lions’ dangerous run game, powered by the explosive duo of running backs David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs. The Lions have racked up 1,836 rushing yards and 21 rushing touchdowns this season. Still, Tomlin isn’t ‌without a strategy.

“Thankfully, as you face all these top-notch running groups, you start to feel a mode of operation in terms of what produces success,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the coach, the Steelers can reuse some of the defensive strategies used against running back De’Von Achane in the last game. After all, both Gibbs and Achane have “sprinter speed.” In the game against the Miami Dolphins, the Steelers held them to just 63 total rushing yards. So, there’s no doubt they would like to keep up ‌the same momentum.

Further, Tomlin credited Detroit’s run success not just to the backs, but also to their offensive line and offensive coordinator Hank Fraley. He highlighted how the Lions have a “definitive personality” and do things differently. So, while lessons from last week will carry over, the Steelers may have to make adjustments. Now, the third concern centers on quarterback Jared Goff. When asked how much pressure the Steelers need to apply, Tomlin shared a blunt response.

“At times he gets the ball out so quick, you’re not afforded an opportunity for pressure,” he replied. “You’ve got to find as many ways as possible to be disruptive. You’ve got to bat passes, mix up your coverage strategies, zone, man, simulation pressure, etc.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Moreover, Tomlin praised Goff’s standout decision-making in the league, pointing out his quick release. He also highlighted his elite weapons, such as wide receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams. With Goff completing nearly 70 percent of his passes, Mike Tomlin knows the task is tough. But he is not scared and is “excited” instead. Meanwhile, the Steelers have made some roster moves ahead of the next clash.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Steelers make late roster adjustments ahead of Week 16

The Steelers made a few timely roster moves to fill serious gaps caused by injuries. Currently, starting guard Isaac Seumalo and cornerback James Pierre remain out. Seumalo is recovering from a triceps injury while Pierre faces a calf issue. Now, the team has turned to its practice squad for reinforcements just one day before kickoff.

They have elevated offensive lineman Jack Driscoll to provide much-needed depth to the front. Driscoll is a former fourth-round pick by the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2020 NFL Draft. With over five NFL seasons and 67 appearances with 18 starts, the player brings valuable experience to the table. He has lined up at both guard and tackle, giving the Steelers flexibility.

Meanwhile, Mike Tomlin’s team also promoted cornerback Daryl Porter Jr., who will make his NFL debut in Week 16. The son of former NFL safety Daryl Porter, Porter Jr. entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the Buffalo Bills in May 2025. But they waived him ‌in late July, and he eventually landed in Pittsburgh. With injuries thinning the secondary, Porter Jr.’s promotion adds fresh depth and a new face to watch on Sunday.