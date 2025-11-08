Mike Tomlin Forced to Make Roster Call for Aaron Rodgers’ Offense Unlike Anything He’s Done All Year

Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers secured a 27-20 win against the Indianapolis Colts. But after the game ended, the Steelers’ offensive line was not the same, raising concerns about how the weeks ahead would unfold. Tomlin now faces a decision unlike any he’s made this season, with every move closely watched and impacting their playoff potential.

For the first time this season, the Pittsburgh offensive line will change, and it needs a backup to start. Isaac Seumalo will be sidelined for the upcoming game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Seumalo played against the Colts last week but was replaced in the fourth quarter. The guard had initially sustained a pectoral injury in the game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 7.

Earlier today, Andrew Filliponi broke the news on X that Seumalo isn’t expected to play vs the Chargers. It will be the first time all year that the Steelers start a backup offensive lineman. The report comes from Steelers insider Nick Farabaugh.

Through this season, Isaac Seumalo has remained a key anchor on the Steelers’ interior line. According to Pro Football Focus (PFF), he carried an overall grade of 69.8, ranking 18th, with a pass-block grade of 74.9 (6th) and a run-block grade of 63.9 (30th). In eight games, he has played 414 offensive snaps, allowing only one hit and two sacks.

In his absence, stepping in at left guard will be Spencer Anderson, who has served as the first backup this season. Anderson has filled in for Seumalo during the past two games and is now all set to make his first official start.

Mike Tomlin to rely on Spencer Anderson against the Chargers

With Isaac Seumalo out, Mike Tomlin will start Spencer Anderson, the backup guard for the Pittsburgh Steelers. The 7th-round draft pick out of the Maryland Terrapins brings depth to the interior line. The 6’5”, 305 lbs starter has logged limited snaps in previous games, including relief duty for Seumalo.

With Aaron Rodgers orchestrating the offense, Anderson’s performance matters and will be much needed to make plays. Their coordination will set the tempo for the offense, depending on how well the developing guard will protect the Steelers’ veteran quarterback.

Anderson has played 107 snaps of offense this season with no sacks allowed, as Seumalo’s backup and as a tight end in the team’s jumbo offensive package. If the Chargers target Anderson to pressure Rodgers, Pittsburgh’s protection schemes and run-game support will be crucial.

Errors or breakdowns in Anderson’s area could force Rodgers into quick decisions and possibly turnovers. At the same time, if he kicks off with a steady rise in completing his duties under pressure. The offense’s rhythm and continuity will mark a new beginning for Anderson in his first start.