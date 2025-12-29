Mike Tomlin Gets Called Out for Treating Steelers WR Unfairly Amid DK Metcalf’s Absence

Essentials Inside The Story Roman Wilson sidelined despite Tomlin’s promise, sparking trust concerns

Wilson plays nine snaps, zero targets, as Steelers lose AFC North chance

Coaching trust gap widens as veterans leapfrog developing receiver

Mike Tomlin stood before cameras ahead of Week 17 against Cleveland and promised Roman Wilson would be involved in Sunday’s game. But when the kickoff arrived, Wilson barely moved from the sideline. The second-year receiver played just nine snaps with zero receptions as Pittsburgh fell 13-6 to the Browns, a loss that didn’t sit well with an analyst, as a chance to clinch the AFC North title faded away.

“If I’m Roman Wilson seeing MVS get 9 targets, and I’m not getting one, how can you trust anything this coaching staff says?” NFL analyst Trai Essex posted on X. “No clue what’s going on with him, but the fact that MVS & Theilen have only been in Pitt for a few weeks and they are more trusted than someone who has been in the building for 2 years is dumbfounding to me. They haven’t even given him a consistent chance to prove himself on gameday. Tomlin made a point to highlight him in the pregame with @tracywolfson too.”

Wilson entered the Browns game with minimal recent involvement. His role had all but disappeared down the stretch, as he logged no targets in the previous two games and was even a healthy scratch in Week 16. The timing made the snub even sharper. DK Metcalf sat out due to a suspension for his altercation with a fan, and Calvin Austin III was unavailable due to a hamstring injury. This would have theoretically cleared the path for Wilson to contribute. Instead, Tomlin’s promise remained unfulfilled.

During his pregame press conference, Tomlin spoke directly about this exact scenario.

“A guy like Roman Wilson, for example, who has been working extremely hard and growing throughout the course of this thing, but had his role reduced in recent weeks,” Tomlin said. “Man, I’m excited what this opportunity might mean for him to display growth in the midst of the time where he hadn’t been participating, to show his professionalism and his readiness and how he’s been sharpening his sword for battle in the ranks while he hadn’t been playing, for example.”

On the field, unfortunately, this only translated to single-digit snaps. In the few snaps he did take, Wilson couldn’t establish himself. However, his season efficiency tells a different story. Wilson has caught 12 passes on 20 targets for 166 yards and has two touchdowns. He is currently averaging about 13.8 yards per reception, a respectable rate.

Instead of Wilson, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who joined Pittsburgh just weeks earlier, dominated the target share. MVS played 54 snaps and led the team with nine targets against Cleveland. He managed three catches for 21 yards.

The final play encapsulated the decision-making chaos. On fourth-and-goal from Cleveland’s 7-yard line with the final seconds remaining, Aaron Rodgers threw to MVS three consecutive times, all three fell incomplete. Denzel Ward, the Browns’ cornerback, defended the last attempt. Each incompletion was an opportunity Wilson could have filled, yet he never got the call.

Mike Tomlin Defends Aaron Rodgers’ Decision in the Final Play

The final incomplete pass cost the Steelers a chance to tie or win, seeing their opportunity to secure a playoff spot pushed back. After the game, when asked about Aaron Rodgers’ decision to target MVS repeatedly at the end, Tomlin showed no regret.

“[Rodgers] had eligibles on the play, and certainly [Valdes-Scantling] was one of them, and he’s a capable guy,” Tomlin said. “I got no qualms about us playing to win the game in the way that we did.”

Aaron Rodgers’ overall performance raised additional questions about execution. The quarterback completed 21 of 39 passes for 168 yards and got sacked twice, by safety Grant Delpit and defensive end Alex Wright. A season-low 4.3 yards per attempt reflected his struggles.

With time running out, Wilson could still prove meaningful in Week 18 with Metcalf still suspended. The Steelers’ final game with everything on the line will be against their divisional rivals for a playoff spot. Pittsburgh faces Baltimore for the AFC North title and a playoff berth, with the loser eliminated from postseason contention.