Mike Tomlin Gets Concerning T. J. Watt Injury Update After Steelers LB Ruled Out vs Lions

For the second consecutive week, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ defensive game plan has a gaping hole, and a recent update on T.J. Watt suggests Mike Tomlin better get used to it.

Insider Adam Schefter shared the latest updates on social media, and it was not what Pittsburgh Steelers fans wanted to hear.

“After missing two games due to a partially collapsed lung, T.J. Watt’s return to play remains murky and uncertain, per sources,” Schefter wrote in a post to X.

However, Watt did go through a successful surgery for a lung issue. The injury happened during a dry needling session at the facility. Two weeks later, the outcome is the same. He was ruled out earlier this week. Sunday against the Detroit Lions is a no-go. He also missed last week’s win over the Dolphins.

Meanwhile, the priority remains clear inside the building. Schefter further updates that health comes first.

Watt’s focus has been on getting healthy from his partially collapsed lung; returning to play is secondary, and has not been his focus. Doctors will assess how he feels next week to see if there’s even a chance to play in Week 17, but ideally, Watt gets more time to recover from the lung injury that resulted in him being ruled out of Sunday’s game vs. Detroit.”

So, Watt’s return cannot come fast enough. Still, patience is likely required. The timeline isn’t promising. Possibly the final days of the regular season. Maybe even beyond that. For now, the Steel City waits.

More concerning news for Tomlin, including T. J. Watt

First, the Steelers made it official. T. J. Watt continues his lung recovery, but he hasn’t healed enough yet. Watt stayed off the practice field all week. Because of that, Mike Tomlin had no wiggle room. At Acrisure Stadium, the message was clear. Steeler Nation now braces for another game without its defensive engine.

Then, the weight of his absence hits harder when the numbers come up. In just 13 games, Watt logged seven sacks, and he added 10 tackles for loss. He also piled up 18 quarterback hits and even grabbed an interception. That production matters. The concern over Watt is compounded by a growing list of injuries. Pittsburgh also ruled out guard Isaac Seumalo and corner James Pierre, while the edge rotation is further complicated by Nick Herbig’s doubtful status.

The hamstring limited Herbig late in the week. That alone complicates the edge rotation. At the same time, long snapper Christian Kuntz sits as questionable. The knee issue kept him limited in the final practices.

Still, not everything leaned negatively. Zach Frazier popped up late on the injury report with a triceps issue. However, he returned in a limited role on Friday. He is expected to play. That is a relief for the offense.

In addition, several key contributors cleared their status. Ben Skowronek, Jabrill Peppers, Andrus Peat, Keeanu Benton, and Derrick Harmon are all good to go. For now, the Steel City gets a mixed bag. But the concern remains real.