Mike Tomlin Gets Major Boost for Life Without Aaron Rodgers as Steelers May Cut Ties With QB

“At no point during the conversations, which were weekly at least, did I ever feel like I was talking to a coach who needed something from me… It was always like you’re talking to an old friend.” That’s how Aaron Rodgers described his talks with Mike Tomlin during Pittsburgh’s pursuit of the future Hall of Famer. No QB in the league understands the game quite like Rodgers. At 41, he’s seen every defense, mastered every audible, and now he’s bringing that encyclopedia of knowledge to Pittsburgh. But here’s the things that get interesting.

While everyone has been watching Rodgers adjust to the Steelers’ system, a quiet development has been taking place behind the scenes that changes everything. Tomlin might be getting exactly what he needs to move forward, just not in the way anyone expected. And it all starts with a rookie who’s been soaking up Rodgers’ wisdom like a sponge…Turns out, the Steelers might have already found their QB of the future – and he’s been learning directly from Rodgers all summer. When the four-time MVP talks about rookie Will Howard, he doesn’t hold back. “Just like his approach, you know, he’s a good kid. He cares about it. And he listens. He’s a good note taker,” Rodgers said after a recent practice.

“I told him last night… what can I do for you? I want to be a support system for him. If he wants to pick my brain or be in my hip pocket, I’m all for it.” Then came the kicker: “He has all the ability… I think he’s going to have a great chance to be a long-term guy in the league.” That’s not just mentor talk. Howard’s already turning heads in Latrobe. During Saturday’s practice, Steelers fans erupted when he launched a 20-yard laser to receiver Montana Lemonious-Craig on an out route. It’s early, but the sixth-round pick carries a resume that screams ‘steal.’

At Ohio State last season, Howard threw for 2,832 yards, 27 touchdowns, and just 8 interceptions while completing 63.4% of his passes. Then capped it by winning Offensive MVP in the National Championship against Notre Dame. Now, with Ben Roethlisberger mentoring him off-field and Rodgers schooling him daily, Howard’s getting a PhD in quarterbacking. And Pittsburgh? They might’ve accidentally stumbled into the perfect succession plan – just as Rodgers inches closer to retirement.

But while Howard’s rise has everyone talking, there’s another QB move brewing in Pittsburgh…

Aaron Rodgers’ presence reshapes Steelers QB future

Remember Skylar Thompson rolling into Pittsburgh last winter? Back then, the Dolphins castoff had reason to feel good about his chances. “I have a lot of confidence coming in here,” he’d said after inking that futures deal – and why wouldn’t he? With Kenny Pickett out and Mason Rudolph still testing free agency, the door looked wide open. But how things change.

Now you’ve got A-Rod holding court like he owns the place, Rudolph back in his familiar backup role (1,530 yards last year ain’t bad), and rookie Will Howard – the Ohio State bomber who racked up 35 TDs – turning heads every damn practice.

That leaves Thompson in football limbo. Sure, he’s got experience (three NFL seasons, two spot starts), but the numbers tell a tough story: just 721 career yards, one TD, and a 66.1 passer rating. Even in Miami, he never quite grabbed his moment—like that Week 18 win over the Jets in 2022, followed by a playoff loss to Buffalo, where the Dolphins fell just short. Last year? A rib injury sidelined him in Seattle, and he never saw the field again.

Now, with Howard impressing coaches daily (“processing the playbook like a seasoned pro,” per insiders) and Rodgers mentoring him, Thompson’s fighting an uphill battle. As Steelers Depot’s Alex Kozora put it: “Howard is the clear favorite to win the No. 3 job.” Translation: Pittsburgh might soon make the call to move on. For Thompson, it’s another twist in an NFL journey that’s had plenty—but for the Steelers? It’s just business. Rodgers gives them now, Howard could be tomorrow, and sometimes, that’s all that matters.

So here’s where we’re at: Pittsburgh’s QB room isn’t just changing—it’s evolving on the fly. Aaron Rodgers brings the now, Howard’s learning the ropes, and sometimes, that’s how franchises turn the page without missing a beat. Sure, tough decisions loom, but that’s the NFL.

One man’s ‘what if’ becomes another’s opportunity. And if training camp’s taught us anything? The Steelers might just nail this transition after all.