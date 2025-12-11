Mike Tomlin Gives “Cautious” Update on T.J. Watt After Steelers OLB’s Hospitalization

The Pittsburgh Steelers‘ linebacker T.J. Watt was hospitalized after experiencing sudden discomfort at the Steelers’ facility. It prompted immediate medical evaluation and left everyone worried. Now, head coach Mike Tomlin has shared a careful update on the player’s condition.

“I’m a little bit, you know, cautious about what I say because I’m not a medical expert, but to make a long story short, he was experiencing just some discomfort when he was at the facility yesterday,” he said, via Chris Adamski’s post on X. “So we took him to the docs, and you know they’re going through some procedures.”

In a clip shared by Adamski, Tomlin explained that T.J. Watt underwent procedures and remained in the hospital overnight because of a “lung situation” that doctors are now addressing. Further, the coach said the linebacker will go through some tests later in the day as evaluations continue.

“He and I communicated last night,” he added. “He was comfortable, and that’s all I have really at this point.”

At the time of writing, his playing status for the next game against the Miami Dolphins remains uncertain.

This is a developing story… Stay tuned.