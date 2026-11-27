NFL studio analyst for NBC Sports and former Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is the latest personality to express his opinions on the fiasco surrounding Aaron Rodgers and his exit from the team.

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During halftime of the Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs Thursday Night Football game, Tomlin joined broadcaster Mike Tirico for an extended discussion about Aaron Rodgers’ situation, which Tomlin called a “dumpster fire.” While Tomlin expressed surprise at the public nature of the dispute, sadness was the emotion he emphasized most.

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“I had a range of emotions watching those course of events yesterday. I think the prevailing one is just general sadness,” Tomlin admitted. “Sad on a micro level, sad on a macro level. And by that I mean, you know, just from an individual perspective, sad that we might be looking at the end of a legendary career in the quarterback Aaron Rodgers. And just on a macro level, whether it’s organizationally or for the game of football at large, to see laundry aired out that way in a public forum, those are things that kind of run counterculture to professional football.”

Tomlin was referring to the public airing of disputes, not Rodgers’ conduct per se. He admitted that, as someone well acquainted with both Rodgers and current Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy, he was surprised to see the veteran quarterback bash his head coach publicly on The Pat McAfee Show without hesitation.

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Since his allegations about McCarthy sleeping during meetings, not watching film, and learning game plans late in the week came directly after the front office and McCarthy’s decision to bench him in favor of Mason Rudolph, it appeared to be a tactic to force Pittsburgh to make coaching staff changes and reinstate him as starter.

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What made Rodgers’ rant and the ensuing fallout even more shocking for Tomlin was his own experience in Pittsburgh during his final year as head coach. He insisted that Rodgers was beloved in the locker room, adding that the quarterback had constantly engaged with his teammates to understand the Steelers’ culture.

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“He was beloved and I’m not overexaggerating that. He worked at it, and people appreciated his openness to getting to know and understand the Steelers’ culture to be engaged with teammates and particularly from my perspective. I worked with a lot of veteran players over the years and at times they lose a little patience for the process or they lose patience for relationships with younger guys, etc. Man, he seemed to embrace all of that and really embrace it in a real natural way,” Tomlin continued.

His discussion with Tirico revealed that he had no idea things had deteriorated this far between the coach and the quarterback, especially since McCarthy was also known for maintaining good relationships with everyone at the Steelers’ facility, including players and coaches.

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When asked what advice he would give Steelers owner Art Rooney if he called Tomlin and backed McCarthy and called Rodgers’ stunt an instance of gross insubordination, the ex-Steelers coach simply said that Rooney belonged to a family deeply involved with the Steelers for generations and was unlikely to ask for outside advice to deal with such scenarios.

Regarding the possibility of Aaron Rodgers playing on another team this season, Tomlin said that with the league hosting 32 highly competitive teams, there was always a possibility that a franchise with a need at quarterback might pick him up.

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“There’s certainly a possibility for that and I just say that based on the 19 years that I held a position that I held,” Tomlin said. “It’s a 32 team league. All it takes is one.”