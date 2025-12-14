Mike Tomlin Loses Faith in $5M WR Ahead of Dolphins vs Steelers, per Insider

The Pittsburgh Steelers finally caught a break on Sunday as they beat their AFC North rival, Baltimore Ravens to claim the divisional lead and boost their playoff chances. But head coach Mike Tomlin ruled one player out of the winning troop despite being a healthy scratch, sparking questions about his role in the organization.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Reportedly, Tomlin is losing confidence in his $5 million young receiver.

“Steelers Beat Writer Batko believes Roman Wilson is in the dog house: “It feels like he’s in some kind of doghouse or at least is no longer in the circle of trust,”” Steelers Depot wrote on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

The post hints at a concerning shift for wide receiver Roman Wilson, who was once seen as a promising element in the Steelers’ offense.

Wilson began his chapter with the Steelers in 2024, but the journey hasn’t been smooth. He missed almost his entire rookie season because of injury and then struggled to carve out a dominant role this season. He has hauled in 12 catches for over 160 yards and two touchdowns so far, proving his potential when given chances.

Further, his route running stood out, helping the Steelers create separation and stretch defenses. But despite these attempts, Mike Tomlin and the coaching staff are hesitant to include Wilson in the bigger picture.

ADVERTISEMENT

There could be multiple reasons for it, with the most prominent being the team’s reliance on veteran receivers. In Week 14, the Steelers went ahead with the group, which included DK Metcalf, Calvin Austin III, Adam Thielen, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Scotty Miller, and Ben Skowronek.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

In explaining Wilson’s absence, Tomlin pointed to the reliability and experience of his veteran squad.

Another reason could be that Wilson isn’t a primary target in offensive coordinator Arthur Smith’s offense. Smith’s every play features a clear primary target, who typically catches passes from the quarterback. Unfortunately, Wilson hasn’t received many chances to play in that capacity. Moreover, the Steelers’ passing game is finding rhythm without him.

Against the Ravens, quarterback Aaron Rodgers completed passes to ten different players. Metcalf and running back Kenny Gainwell were leading the way.

ADVERTISEMENT

As the Steelers prepare to face the Miami Dolphins in Week 15, Mike Tomlin’s faith is growing in their current receiving rotation.

Why the Steelers can win over the Dolphins

The Steelers face a tough contest against the Dolphins, who have won their last four games. While the six-time Super Bowl champion will need to stay sharp, this matchup may not be as tough as it looks. Even without pass rusher T.J. Watt, there are a few reasons to believe the Steelers can pull off a win at home.

ADVERTISEMENT

Watt’s absence weighs heavily, given the team is just 1-11 in games he hasn’t appeared in. However, linebackers Alex Highsmith and Nick Herbig are ready to expand their roles.

The duo has 6.5 sacks each and a combined 66 pressures this season. They could wreak havoc on the Dolphins’ offensive line, which has been quite passive lately.

Further, Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa hasn’t played at an elite level, struggling in wins over the New Orleans Saints and Buffalo Bills. He has been throwing multiple interceptions and failing to find the end zone. That could work in favor of the Steelers’ opportunistic defense, which leads the AFC with 23 takeaways.

ADVERTISEMENT

If the Steelers lean on their defense and limit mistakes, they have a real chance to slow down the Dolphins.