Mike Tomlin Loses Respect While Aaron Rodgers May Not Do His Job Under Steelers Coach

Last November, Mike Tomlin was asked if adding dynamic deep-threat ability might force riskier decision-making, and he answered with a smirk: “No, we’re gonna take risks on defense and special teams anyway.” The response raised eyebrows. Shouldn’t that have come from defensive coordinator Teryl Austin? Technically, yes, but in Pittsburgh, Tomlin is the one pulling the levers. Since 2007, his defense has ranked among the league’s most productive, cementing his reputation as a defensive-first head coach. Yet, for all the credit he gets for calling the shots, the truth is more complicated.

As we step into the dawn of a new season, The Athletic conducted an annual poll of executives and coaches, like it always does. Among the many questions, 30 anonymous voters were also asked, “Who are the three defensive offensive playcallers in the NFL?” And guess what? Tomlin wasn’t even in the top ten, let alone the top three. With 20 notes, Vic Fangio won the contest (of course), followed by Brian Flores with 16 votes and Steve Spagnuolo with 15 votes. So we established that Tomlin isn’t the most popular. Okay, that’s fine. He, at least, would have got five votes, right? Nah! Just one. Ouch.

But why? The Steelers‘ defensive unit ranked seventh in points per drive, ninth in EPA/play, and led the NFL in forced turnovers last season. Those are solid numbers. Many credit Tomlin’s defensive mind as a reason for the Steelers’ postseason failures since 2017. In 2022, Ed Bouchette of The Athletic said, “Now that Mike Tomlin has two experienced, well-regarded defensive coaches on his staff, it’s time for him to let them do their jobs.” He argued the head coach should fix the team’s deficiencies, “that hasn’t won a playoff game the past five seasons,” without a franchise quarterback. Two more seasons have passed, and the situation remains the same: still no QB.

Last season, though overall defensive performance seemed decent, it was falling off a cliff in December. Against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 15, the defense allowed their opponents to have the ball for over 20 minutes in the second half. The game ended in Philly’s 27-13 victory, of course. The very next game of Week 16 against the Ravens, the defense stumbled again, allowing their opponents more than 200 rushing yards and failing to pressure Lamar Jackson, who scored three touchdown passes. It ended with a 17-34 defeat.

Fans expected things to improve in Week 17 since it was clear the defense was the problem. But again, against the Chiefs, no Steelers players were targeting their opponents, who were roaming free in the second half. “That sucked, to be blunt. Not the type of ball we want to play,” said Tomlin. But did his efforts make any difference? Another postseason loss… the curse continues. So, no.

Unfortunately, that isn’t the Steelers’ only problem. Robert Mays of The Athletic Football Show gave the team, especially Tomlin, a tough reality check on his newly acquired quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, whom they are considering the saviour. In The Athletic’s article, Mays was quoted as saying, “My issue is just the way Aaron Rodgers wants to play the position right now… He does not want to play out plays anymore based on what we saw with the Jets last year, and the Arthur Smith offense, where it wants to be heavy play-action, attack the middle of the field. That is the Platonic ideal of this offense. That’s not really what Rodgers wants to do anymore.”

However, Steelers OC Arthur Smith made it pretty clear that he understands every player is different, and going forward with a stereotypical offensive scheme and hoping for the best doesn’t work. That’s why he’s ready to tweak his scheme, making sure when Rodgers steps into it, it feels familiar—one where he shines.

Steelers adjust offense to fit Aaron Rodgers’ style

Pittsburgh brought in Rodgers with the mindset of starting the season with him. So of course, they were ready to bend wherever it was needed to adjust the veteran well in the offense. Earlier in August, after a practice session, Arthur Smith sat with Rodgers for nearly two and a half hours to talk. He wanted to understand the quarterback, so they talked about gridiron and exchanged stories. If you know one about about Smith, it’s that he’s not rigid.

He not only welcomed ideas on improving the offense from Rodgers. But Smith also listened to the receivers who spoke to AR. “Everything is taken into consideration, which I really appreciate,” he said. Part of Smith’s philosophies has been inspired by his mentors over the years. He has drawn inspiration from Ken Whisenhunt and Mike Mularkey. But the most influential on him has been Mike Shanahan. Whether it’s using play-action passes, employing wide-zone running plays, utilizing heavy personnel packages focusing on tight ends, or incorporating pre-snap motions, Smith has learned from Shanahan’s style.

The best part? Rodgers is familiar with these. That’s why the offensive coordinator said, “You’re talking about a guy (in Rodgers) who’s got 20-plus years of experience, been in multiple systems… A lot of things we were doing fit his skill set.” The Steelers adjusted their strategy to showcase Rodgers’ strengths. Now we wait to see if those changes pay off when they face the New York Jets in Week 1.